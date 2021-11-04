Fans saw Dwayne Johnson’s new tattoo, and it only hurts them from the photo. Here it is, proof that the nerves of the Rock are iron

Actor Dwayne Johnson has updated his bull skull tattoo on his arm, and the verdict from fans is that they would not have gone through such pain. If we add up all the hours, the work of the master (already) took more than a day. But the art that the fans saw is not the limit of a wrestler’s patience and not the final version.

Fast and Furious movie franchise star and Forbes highest paid actor in 2020, Dwayne Johnson shares moments from his personal life on his Instagram page. Typically, the wrestler alternates between gym videos with family content and promotional posts. But on June 13, the actor showed a bull skull tattoo, which he filled on his right hand.

In the caption to the photo, Skala said: the process of drawing the drawing took three days and about 30 hours, but what can be seen in the frame is not the final piece of the work. Earlier, a similar tattoo was stuffed on Dwayne’s arm, but the master significantly expanded the art, conveyed the meaning of the “message”, improved the detail and color (the tattoo artist needed months of revisions to prepare for the process). According to Johnson, the master specializes in hyperrealism and works great with him.

In the comments to the post, Johnson’s followers expressed their admiration for the emoji.

Instagram users appreciated the work of the master and the patience of the athlete, noting that the tattoo occupies a considerable surface of the body. At the same time, fans of the star drew attention to the tattoo artist’s technique, which provides for shaded parts – transitions and shadows.

This is the most painful tattoo I’ve ever seen.

Fans did not pass by the physical form of the celebrity.

Your hand is bigger than his head.

But there were also those commentators who did not notice the difference between the previous drawing and the result of the last work.

So what are you stuffing? The tattoo looks the same if we just don’t notice something.

therock (Previous version of Dwayne Johnson’s tattoo. – Approx. Medialeaks)

However, fans explained why body art looks different.

She doesn’t look the same. Before the artist started working on a tattoo, you couldn’t even make out it.

