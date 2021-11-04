https://ria.ru/20211104/yaponiya-1757677747.html

Father-in-law of Crown Prince of Japan Akishino dies

Father-in-law of Crown Prince of Japan Akishino dies

The father of the wife of Crown Prince of Japan Akishino Princess Kiko, Honorary Professor of Gakushuin University Tatsuhiko Kawashima, died at the age of 82, reports … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

TOKYO, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The father of the wife of Crown Prince Akishino of Japan, Princess Kiko, and professor emeritus of Gakushuin University Tatsuhiko Kawashima, has passed away at 82, according to the Kyodo agency. According to the agency, the father-in-law of Prince Akishino and the grandfather of the second in line for the Chrysanthemum throne of Prince Hisahito were hospitalized in Tokyo on October 19. … According to agency sources, Princess Kiko and her daughters, Princess Kako and former Princess Mako, visited him at the hospital. later, Prince Akishino and the future princess Kiko met.

