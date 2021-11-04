Films “Yt” and “Nuucca” were included in the short-list of the international film festival Arctic Open

Also out of competition will be shown the film “Cold Gold”.

Pictures “Yt” and “Nuuchcha” are included in the short list and will participate in the competition of the 5th International Film Festival of the Arctic Countries Arctic Open, which is taking place in Arkhangelsk, the press service of the administration of the head and government of the republic reports.

According to the director of the film festival Tamara Statikova, Yakut cinema has been shown in Arkhangelsk since 2017, when the first film marathon “Week of Yakut Cinema” took place. She noted that Yakut cinema is close to the people of Arkhangelsk in terms of mentality and attitude to life.

“The viewer is interested in human stories, life in the northern outback, ordinary people with strong character who overcome the challenges of fate and harsh nature. This year we are also expecting the authors of the films to visit, in addition, Sardana Savvina, the first producer who promoted Yakut cinema abroad, accepted our offer to become a member of the festival jury, ”said the director of the Arctic Open.

In total, 1,562 works from 98 countries of the world were submitted to the selection jury. The competition program of the festival includes 50 films: eight full-length and 12 short fiction films, 22 documentaries, as well as eight films for children and adolescents. The main participating countries are Russia, Canada, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway, Sweden, USA.

The film “Yt” by Stepan Burnashev and Dmitry Davydov is a film almanac, which contains seven village stories about good and evil neighbors. The little son takes his father’s gun without asking and lends it to a friend. The village head finds out that the young guy brought his bride to the house, but acquaintance with relatives turned into a dangerous conflict, and only he can prevent the matter from being brought to a tragedy. The head of a young family sells the house of a relative and accidentally loses money, because of this, his relationship with his wife begins to deteriorate. Will they be able to keep the family together? All the heroes will have to make a difficult choice …

The picture “Nuuccia” is called one of the most high-profile premieres of 2021. The film has already won the Grand Prix of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the East-West competition section. And its director Vladimir Munkuev received the prize for the best director at the Kinotavr festival.

The psychological drama Nuuccia is based on the works of the Polish writer and ethnographer Vaclav Seroshevsky. Yakutsk region, late 19th century. Khabjiy and his wife Keremes, having buried their second child, are preparing for a harsh and hungry winter. The local prince, instead of the promised help, imposes on them on the settlement of the Russian convict Kostya, who, according to the law, must live with them in the same house. It is impossible to find a common language from the very beginning, and the convict quickly decides to become the new master of the house.

Out of the competition, “Cold Gold” directed by Pyotr Hiki will be shown.

The painting “Cold Gold” is based on real events and tells about the struggle against the “Pavlov’s gang”, which during the war robbed mines and Yakut villages, hiding behind political slogans and urging the population of the Far East to go over to the side of militaristic Japan. The Sakha Western script was created using declassified materials from the archives of the UFSB in Yakutia.

Arctic Open is a project of the Bereginya Pomor Cultural Foundation, which has been taking place at the venues of Arkhangelsk and the region since 2017. In 2021, the festival will be held on December 9-12 in Arkhangelsk and five cities of the region. Filmmakers will be able to win the main prize – 300 thousand rubles for the implementation of their project.

The winner of the second Arctic pitching was the team from St. Petersburg and Yakutsk, who worked on the film “My Personal Dragon”. The tape tells about paleontologists conducting excavations in Yakutia.

Photo: dvina29.ru