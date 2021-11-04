For 10 years they could not find the killer Alexander Gerashchenko from Solikamsk, investigator Sergei Sarapultsev from Perm took over his case and was able to detain him | NHS

“Sasha always spoke about his service with pride,” his mother said during interrogations. – With Sasha as a son, I never had any problems. He was surrounded by care and love. He loved animals. He strongly condemned murder and cruelty. He liked to sit at home and read, he said that it was better than hanging out in the street. He always brought all his undertakings to the end. He was helpful and kind.

Returning to Solikamsk after the army, Gerashchenko told his family that he wanted to return to the fleet, but this time to the civilian. After studying at the Kaliningrad nautical school, he was assigned to the fleet of the Far East. There he worked on fishing boats, visited Alaska and Korea. He returned to Solikamsk in December 1994, explaining that there were problems with wages, and that he had to work on very old ships that were “falling apart on the voyages.”

The man’s mother noted that after his return he changed a lot, became taciturn, loved to be alone. I stopped eating meat, sugar and salt. He brought literature about Tibet, about martial arts, videotapes with films about the warriors of the East, admired Bruce Lee. I went to work as an instructor in the pool, then – as a road worker. But he still dreamed of returning to the fleet, sending requests to various ports of Russia, traveling to them. They took him somewhere, but he refused. He was worried that his grandmother and mother would remain in Solikamsk, and offered to move to Sevastopol together. And at the end of 1995 he got a job in the fire department of the Ural plant in his native Solikamsk and over the years of work there he was awarded the medal “For Distinction in Service”. He got married, but divorced three years later. At the same time, his ex-wife described him as a good husband in polls. He did not drink, did not smoke, and did jogging.

– Sasha was attentive and loving to his loved ones: mother, sister, grandmother, – said the ex-spouse about Alexander. – Sasha had no friends. He never brought anyone home. Very calm, extremely restrained, taciturn, non-conflicting, versatile, well-read.

After the divorce, Gerashchenko became even more withdrawn into himself. More often he remembered the army. Sarapultsev confessed: in July 1998, he began to analyze how the military guarded the Ural plant, in the fire department of which he served, carefully studied the sentries, looked at their weapons. The soldiers were armed with Kalashnikov assault rifles.

After the arrest, Gerashchenko’s colleagues described him as the best employee of the fire department. Thus, the driver of the fire department recalled that he was affable, friendly, very responsible in his work.

– He was the best in service. Always first everywhere, ” Gerashchenko’s colleague told the investigators. – He does not use foul language, he is polite. The first goes into the fire, saves people. The best in terms of standards. Although at the same time he could go alone to the forest, to the taiga for a week, – the driver recalled. – Hunted, as he said. For this oddity, we called him Leon (the film “Leon” about a professional killer-killer. – Approx. ed.). He also loved Sevastopol very much.

Sarapultsev himself gave Gerashchenko a different description: he is cautious, very smart, and carefully collects information.