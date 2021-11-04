Ford’s new electric motors turn a regular car into an electric car

The new electric motor, called the Eluminator e-crate, develops 281 horsepower and 433 Nm of torque. Similar engines are already used in the Mustang Mach-E GT electric car – the developers have partially re-equipped this engine.

The company said it would later be able to purchase battery systems, engine controllers, and other components. All this, according to the developers, will help owners to facilitate the retrofitting of traditional cars.

To demonstrate the new system, Ford produced a single electric version of the 1978 F-100 pickup truck. It was fitted with two Eluminator e-crate electric motors with a total capacity of 480 horsepower and 860 Nm of torque.

In terms of characteristics, the car is not inferior to the Mustang Mach-E GT – this is the version of the first production electric car from the Mustang. The company noted that the pickup will not be mass-produced.

The cost of the new engine is $ 3,900.

