Former Italian nurse fined for eight thousand missed vaccinations

2021-11-04T11: 04

ROME, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The Italian court in Friuli Venezia Giulia has sentenced the former nurse to a total of 583,000 euros for 8,000 missed vaccinations, according to the newspaper il Messaggero. Between 2009 and 2016, Emanuela Petrillo worked in public health facilities in three cities in the northern region. According to the prosecutor’s office, mainly children became its patients. Petrillo, according to the prosecution, only “pretended to inject the drug, thereby excluding the expected immune response” in the ignorance of the vaccinated. The prosecutor’s office estimated the total damage from her actions at 660 thousand euros. As part of the trial of the former nurse, investigators analyzed the blood of 159 of her former patients, 153 of whom showed no reaction to the measles vaccine. the woman acted deliberately and with criminal intent. Since September 2019, Petrillo has also been involved in a criminal trial, in which she is accused of forging documents, embezzlement and negligence.

