Former prisoners of the colony where Navalny is located, said that the politician in custody is being bullied

Former inmates of the colony in Pokrov, where Alexei Navalny is located, told the Dozhd TV channel that the politician is being bullied in prison. So, according to them, Navalny was not allowed to sleep at night for several days, and during the hunger strike they specially fried sausage in the room in order to force him to stop the protest action. In addition, according to them, they tried to provoke Navalny to use force and convinced the politician that the prisoner in the next bed had an open form of tuberculosis. In particular, former prisoner Nariman Osmanov said that pressure was exerted on Navalny with the help of other prisoners. In particular, a special escort detachment for Navalny was created, which was thus isolated from other prisoners in the colony.

Nariman Osmanov in an interview with “Dozhd” noted that such conditions have become difficult for all prisoners of the detachment.

Let us remind you that Dozhd * TV channel is included in the register of foreign agents.

Channel journalist Yekaterina Kotrikadze assured on the air of Echo of Moscow that the report about torture in the Pokrovskaya colony is a typical story about the entire system of colonies.

Kotrikadze believes that publicity is very important for such stories.

Another prisoner, Dmitry Mudrichenko, spoke on TV about the torture that is used in IK-2.

Dmitry Mudrichenko added that everything that happens in the colony is hidden from Alexei Navalny as much as possible so that it does not become publicly known.

Not so long ago, on the air of Echo of Moscow, the newly-made State Duma deputy from the Kirov region, Maria Butina, talked about how she checked the conditions of detention in the colony of Alexei Navalny.

The practice of humiliation of prisoners and psychological pressure is common in all Russian colonies, ”Vladimir Osechkin, founder of the human rights project Gulagu.net, told Echo Moskvy, who himself recently began publishing a giant video archive about torture in Russian prisons.

Vladimir Osechkin stressed that only the attention of society and the media can help prisoners in colonies.

Writer Viktor Shenderovich believes that severe torture is not used against opposition politician Alexei Navalny, since he is a prominent political figure.

Viktor Shenderovich believes that the authorities are settling scores with Alexei Navalny.

