Former prisoners of the Pokrovsky colony spoke about the bullying of Navalny

According to Osmanov, the detachment in which they both served their sentences was created specifically for Navalny. “We, the entire sixth detachment, were told: there is no need for trunks [брать], take light things. They said they had broken the pipe. And all of us, 45-50 people, in the second squad [отправили]… Everything had just been painted there, and they put everything in order in a hurry. The next day, everyone was built and the operas named the names and said: these remain, the rest – quickly go out. And that’s all, they no longer allowed us to touch. <…> A conversation is held with everyone. An operative asked me: “Nariman, do you know why you stayed here?”

Osmanov claims that all the prisoners in the detachment were instructed that there was no need to communicate with Navalny: “He was completely isolated. And we, of course, suffered with him. To be honest, I still haven’t recovered mentally. “

Osmanov said that he came to Russia from Azerbaijan in 2015, he spent 1.5 years in the Pokrovsky colony. At the same time, he did not know who Navalny was, and was not interested in politics.

“On the first day, when we sat down to drink tea in the kitchen, he wanted to ask me something. I kicked him out from under the table [ударил] and I say: don’t [ничего спрашивать]… Then he came up to me and asked where the safe place was. I say, that’s where you pull up, in sports [занимаешься]”, – said the former prisoner.

According to Osmanov, when Navalny was in the hospital during the hunger strike, the squad manager Mikhalkin and the orderly Alexander Shuralev “disappeared in the library all day long” and prepared a film about the oppositionist.

“This lecture is being played throughout the institution. There the point is that he [Навальный] – unconventional orientation. [В фильме] he greets someone, and then shows the sex scenes of men. What it is [якобы] his associates. <…> Eyes closed, two men on the bed, ”Osmanov said. He claims that the film was shown on Navalny’s birthday, June 4, after lights out.

The fact that such a film was shown to prisoners was confirmed by Evgeny Burak, a former prisoner of IK-2 in Pokrov, who was also serving a sentence at the same time as Navalny and was in the detachment on duty.

“[В фильме показывали] how there Navalny with some gay was photographed in an embrace. Then they showed pictures of this gay boy, unacceptable, ”said Burak.

How they tried to break Navalny

Osmanov also said that for the first three days after returning from the hospital, Navalny was not allowed to sleep. According to him, a “corner” (also known as “roosters”, “lowered” and “offended” – the lowest caste in the prison hierarchy – approx. Rain) was put on the bed next to Navalny, which prevented him from sleeping.

“That [угловой] he plays on his nerves, makes different sounds. Then he began to engage in masturbation. He [Навальный] even with a foot [ударил], says, you che, ofigeli in general. <...> All night, someone near you belches, spits so that you do not fall asleep. This happened almost every day. This was done on purpose for him after the hospital, so that he would settle down. <...> Whoever does not worship them, they all have such a goal – to break a person, ”said the former convict. According to him, this was all done at the direction of the colony leadership. When Navalny left for a meeting with his lawyers, the colony officers came to the detachment and the prisoners told them what they had done in relation to the politician.

Osmanov also commented on the video with Navalny, which Life published in early April. According to him, there are now cells everywhere in the colony, but this was not the case before Navalny’s arrival.

“Among him [Навального] planted 20 people who can point out every word of his. So that he does not make a single movement so that no one knows, ”said former prisoner Yevgeny Burak.

“He got up, he just wants to walk – one gets up forward, the other – back. They just play on the psyche. He sat down, they sit side by side. They say that this is our object. Let’s say you said “hello” 10-20 times, five or six people write “hello” on a piece of paper. Then in the evening all these leaves are handed over to the operative department. Even the toilet doors are left open. <...> And there, in any way, one of these “corner” is located. In the toilet. You are sitting – he is standing. Foot even if [ударишь], it won’t go away. You sit on the ass, he sits in front of you on his knees. One meter distance ”, – says Osmanov.

He also claims that “spineless people” are gathered in the detachment with Navalny.

“Whatever they say to do, they will do it. Even goodness was pissing on him. Just walk up and piss on him. <…> And they provoke him to hit one of them, ”the former prisoner says. According to him, Navalny did not succumb to provocations, but once said: “The time will come, you will run out the window.”

Osmanov also spoke about Navalny’s hunger strike in the colony.

“At six or seven in the morning, the caretakers brought half a bag of sausage, put pans, fried so that there was a smell, to bring it down [с голодовки]… <...> Then they brought him [заключенного] Yushchenko. They put it next to him. And then this Yushchenko was taken to the medical unit and specially staged as if he had an open form of tuberculosis. <…> They gave me rags, wipe all the bins so as not to get infected. [Хотели] scare him, ”Osmanov says.

According to him, he managed to tell Navalny that this was a production: “The man has not seen such meanness, filth. Moreover, on the 15th or 13th day, a person is starving, weak. <…> Then he slowly came to his senses. He realized that this was a game again. “

Mikhail Veshkin, a member of the Public Monitoring Commission for the Vladimir Region, told Dozhd that they had not received any complaints about the conditions of detention in the Pokrovsky colony.

“When I first talked to him [Навальным], he asked me a question, so he will rise to the detachment and how it will be there. I said that everything will be fine. Navalny is a well-known personality. If, for example, to do such things with him, I do not think … It seems to me that these are just conversations. I just know, according to the latest information, that everything is fine with him, ”said another member of the Vladimir POC, Sergei Yazhan.

Dozhd asked the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Vladimir region for a comment. At the time of publication of the report, the editorial office did not receive a response from the FSIN.

How Navalny got into IK-2

On February 2, 2021, the Simonovsky District Court of Moscow changed Navalny’s suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case to a real one. The Federal Penitentiary Service filed such a demand with the court, which stated that the politician had violated the conditions of the probationary period by not returning to Russia after treatment in Germany. Taking into account the time spent under house arrest, Navalny must spend two years and eight months in the colony.

Navalny is serving his sentence in a colony in Pokrov in the Vladimir region.

From March 31 to April 23, the politician went on a hunger strike, demanding that independent doctors be allowed to him. He complained of pain in his legs and back and said that he was not receiving the necessary medical care in the colony. On April 18, he was transferred from IK-2 in Pokrov to a prison hospital on the territory of IK-3 in Vladimir. There, the politician was visited by hospital doctors not from the FSIN system. After the doctors’ request, Navalny ended his hunger strike.