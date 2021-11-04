Former prisoners told how Navalny was bullied in the colony

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-04/byvshie_zaklyuchennye_rasskazali_kak_nad_navalnym_izdevalis_v_kolonii https://www.znak.com/2021-11-04/byvshie_zaklyuchennye_rasskazali_kak_nad_navalnym_izdevalis_v_kolonii 2021.11.04

Former prisoners of IK-2 in Pokrov, where opposition leader Alexei Navalny is serving his sentence, said that the politician in the colony was morally mocked at the suggestion of the administration of the correctional institution. A report with the convicts who were serving sentences together with Navalny was released by the Dozhd TV channel (included in the register of foreign media agents).

The convict Nariman Osmanov said that all the prisoners in the detachment to Navalny were specially gathered, they were “spineless people” who follow all the instructions of the administration of the correctional institution. They were warned not to communicate with Navalny. “He was completely isolated. And we, of course, suffered with him, ”he said.

According to him, during Navalny’s hunger strike, the caretakers brought sausage, began to fry it so that there was a smell. Then a prisoner was settled next to the politician, who allegedly had an open form of tuberculosis.

When Navalny was in the hospital, the prisoners were shown a film about him. “This lecture is being played throughout the institution. There the point is that he [Навальный] – unconventional orientation. [В фильме] he greets someone, and then shows the sex scenes of men. What it is [якобы] his associates. <…> Eyes closed, two men on the bed, ”Osmanov said. He claims that the film was shown on Navalny’s birthday, June 4, after lights out.

The fact that such a film was shown to prisoners was confirmed by another former prisoner of IK-2, Yevgeny Burak. “[В фильме показывали] how there Navalny with some gay was photographed in an embrace. Then they showed pictures of this gay boy, unacceptable, ”said Burak.

After Navalny returned from the hospital, according to former prisoners, he was not allowed to sleep. A prisoner was put on the next bed, who made “different sounds” and then began to masturbate. “He [Навальный] even with a foot [ударил], says, you che, ofigeli in general. <…> All night long, someone near you belches, spits so that you do not fall asleep. This happened almost every day. This was done on purpose for him after the hospital, so that he would settle down. <...> Whoever does not bow to them, they all have such a goal – to break a person, “Osmanov said.

According to him, this was all done at the direction of the colony leadership. When Navalny left for a meeting with his lawyers, the colony officers came to the detachment and the prisoners told them what they had done in relation to the politician.

“Whatever they say to do, they will do it. Even goodness was pissing on him. Just walk up and piss on him. <…> And they provoke him to hit one of them, ”the former prisoner says. According to him, Navalny did not succumb to provocations, but once said: “The time will come, you will run out the window.”

Let us remind you that on February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow granted the Federal Penitentiary Service’s petition, which demanded that Alexei Navalny replace the suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with a real one. The politician was assigned 2 years and 8 months in a colony.