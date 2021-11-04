From Daniel Craig to Tom Cruise: Hollywood actors’ royalties in 2021

Ten years ago, Hollywood stars knew that their place on the list of the best could come when the film in which they took part became the leader in the box office. Today’s success can be measured by watching the feed on Netflix.

Interesting 5 Hollywood stars who topped the list of Most Desired Actors of 2021

The digital revolution may have made a difference, but you don’t have to stay awake over the financial statements of your favorite actors. Movie stars are still well paid for their work and can often earn much more if they have additional responsibilities.

Hollywood actors’ fees in 2021 (in millions of dollars)

