FSB recognized the authenticity of the officers from the investigation into the poisoning of Navalny – News – Echo of Moscow, 11/04/2021

Investigative journalist Hristo Grozev told Ekho Moskvy live that the FSB recognized the authenticity of the officers from the investigation into the poisoning of politician Alexei Navalny, proving that Bellingcat * and The Insider * had no falsifications.

The Insider and Bellingcat have obtained documents from which it follows that the FSB’s Internal Security Directorate admits: the details of the telephone conversations, which, among other evidence, were used in the publication of the investigation into the poisoning of Navalny, are indeed details of the current FSB officers, on the basis of which criminal cases were initiated …

“We found out a few months ago. This was due to the punching of many people – about 30 people, and some of them are absolutely innocent people who did nothing, did not poison anyone, but someone ordered their billing. And some of these people contacted us and told us that in the case that they were shown, in which they are victims, there are our persons involved in our investigation. This is how we got access to these documents a couple of months ago. This proves that there was no falsification or inaccuracy in our data that we published. And it is important that we mined them ourselves, and did not get some kind of plums, ”the journalist said.

According to Grozev, thanks to the decree of the FSB of the FSB’s own security department of January 19, 2021, it turned out that the telephone numbers that the journalists punched through, “they really belong to the FSB officers.”

“Because they name the owners of these phones by the FSB officers. Second, it has been proven that movement through base stations, that is, movement across Russia: to Tomsk, Novosibirsk, etc., which we published, was also authentic. Because in this decision of the FSB it is said that the journalists were able to calculate the movement of the FSB officers on the basis of these illegal data obtained. The only thing that they do not confirm by inserting the word “allegedly” is that these officers, who were where Navalny was, and whom we identified, poisoned him. And they insert the word “allegedly poisoned,” the journalist noted.

According to Grozev, in the FSB documents “for the first time, state bodies call Navalny a politician.”

Hristo Grozev also noted that an investigation will soon be published on the persecution of those who dealt with data and information transferred to the hands of journalists.

“What we are seeing is a massive persecution of all data takers. And zero attention to those who “allegedly” poisoned Navalny. So it is very sad that for many of the “sellers” whom the FSB believes they were selling us data, the actions were much dirtier than this arrest of three in Moscow. Especially when it happened in the outback, far from the media, from publicity. There were abductions of such punchers, torture, which is well documented. And we are preparing materials and a large investigation into this case, including a video, ”he said.