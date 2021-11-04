https://ria.ru/20211104/gaz-1757709753.html

Gas pumping through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany resumed

2021-11-04T15: 32

2021-11-04T15: 32

2021-11-04T15: 40

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Gas pumping through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany resumed after a five-day shutdown, according to the data of the German gas transmission operator Gascade. Pumping through the gas pipeline directly from Poland to Germany stopped on Saturday, then immediately reverse deliveries began in the opposite direction. according to the operator, from 14.00 Moscow time, and in the period up to 15.00 Moscow time, approximately 186.6 thousand cubic meters. The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline with a length of more than 2 thousand kilometers passes through the territory of four countries – Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany – and can pump up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The 683-kilometer Polish section of the gas pipeline is owned by EuRoPol Gaz and operated by the gas transmission operator Gaz-System.

