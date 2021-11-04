https://ria.ru/20211103/geny-1757608439.html
Genes found to protect against dementia
Found genes that protect against dementia – Russia news today
Genes found to protect against dementia
American scientists have found a link between a specific group of genes and the retention of cognitive abilities in old age. It turned out that to strengthen … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
2021-11-03T21: 00
2021-11-03T21: 00
2021-11-03T21: 00
the science
USA
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
health
biology
Alzheimer’s disease
genetics
dementia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/01/1752671402_0:415:2560:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_cc98c1c6e465bd11553737cd48cbc760.jpg
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. American scientists have found a link between a specific group of genes and the retention of cognitive abilities in old age. It turned out that in order to enhance the activity of these genes, it is necessary to maintain intellectual activity throughout life. This explains the fact that people who are interested, who live a busy life and are constantly learning are less prone to dementia. The study, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, shows that as people age, their memory deteriorates, their cognitive abilities decline, and in extreme cases, Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia develop. But individuals retain normal cognitive function into old age. To understand the mechanisms of this cognitive resilience, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) first conducted experiments on mice. The results showed that mice that grew up in an active environment, where there were many different toys and developmental devices, compared to rodents kept under standard conditions, showed epigenetic changes in neurons associated with the activity of the MEF2 gene group. transcription of MEF2 is required for the development of heart muscle, but later found that it plays an important role in neuronal function and development of the nervous system. After analyzing genetic data sets of more than 900 people, the authors found that MEF2 expression correlates with cognitive stability, and the genes regulated factor MEF2, control a genetic program in the brain that promotes resistance to cognitive impairment. Many of these genes encode ion channels that control neuronal excitability. Scientists speculate that targeting MEF2 to enhance it may protect against age-related dementia. At the same time, its natural activation correlates with the level of education of a person and the time he spent in his life on intellectual activity. “It becomes obvious that there are resistance factors that can protect the cognitive functions of the brain,” Li-Huei Tsai, director of MIT’s Picower Institute for Learning and Memory “Understanding this resistance mechanism can be helpful when thinking about therapeutic interventions or preventing cognitive decline and dementia associated with neurodegeneration.” Can MEF2 prevent dementia from progression if there is a predisposition to it? To do this, they took mice with increased expression of a tau protein that forms clots in the brain, which is one of the causes of dementia. It turned out that when MEF2 was overexpressed at a young age in old age, they did not have the usual cognitive impairment caused by tau protein. The findings suggest that increased MEF2 activity may protect against dementia, however, since MEF2 also affects other cell types and cellular processes More research is needed to make sure its activation will not have adverse side effects, the researchers say.
https://ria.ru/20211102/kovid-1757233335.html
https://ria.ru/20210714/kovid-1741218930.html
USA
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/01/1752671402_0:128:2560:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af3d0077a49d8bd6659219ad873890d8.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
usa, massachusetts institute of technology, health, biology, alzheimer’s disease, genetics, dementia
As people age, many people experience poor memory, cognitive decline, and in extreme cases, Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia. But some individuals retain normal cognitive functions into old age.
The transcription factor MEF2 was initially thought to be essential for the development of the heart muscle, but was later found to play an important role in neuronal function and the development of the nervous system.
One is worse than the other. Covid-19 linked to brain extinction
After analyzing genetic data sets of more than 900 people, the authors found that MEF2 expression correlates with cognitive resistance, and genes regulated by MEF2 control a genetic program in the brain that promotes resistance to cognitive impairment. Many of these genes encode ion channels that control neuronal excitability.
Scientists speculate that targeting MEF2 to enhance it may protect against age-related dementia. At the same time, his natural activation correlates with the level of education of a person and the time he spent in his life on intellectual activity.
“It is becoming clear that there are resilience factors that can protect the cognitive functions of the brain,” said study leader Dr. Li-Huei Tsai, director of MIT’s Picower Institute for Learning and Memory, in a university press release. resistance can be helpful when we are thinking about therapeutic interventions or preventing cognitive decline and dementia associated with neurodegeneration. “
The researchers then investigated whether MEF2 could prevent the development of dementia if there was a predisposition to it. To do this, they took mice with increased expression of a tau protein that forms clots in the brain, which is one of the causes of dementia. It turned out that with overexpression of MEF2 at a young age in old age, they did not have the usual cognitive impairment caused by tau protein.
The findings suggest that enhancing MEF2 activity may protect against dementia, however, since MEF2 also affects other cell types and cellular processes, more research is needed to ensure that its activation does not have adverse side effects, the researchers say.
Genetic susceptibility to severe COVID-19 detected