Genes found to protect against dementia

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. American scientists have found a link between a specific group of genes and the retention of cognitive abilities in old age. It turned out that in order to enhance the activity of these genes, it is necessary to maintain intellectual activity throughout life. This explains the fact that people who are interested, who live a busy life and are constantly learning are less prone to dementia. The study, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, shows that as people age, their memory deteriorates, their cognitive abilities decline, and in extreme cases, Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia develop. But individuals retain normal cognitive function into old age. To understand the mechanisms of this cognitive resilience, scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) first conducted experiments on mice. The results showed that mice that grew up in an active environment, where there were many different toys and developmental devices, compared to rodents kept under standard conditions, showed epigenetic changes in neurons associated with the activity of the MEF2 gene group. transcription of MEF2 is required for the development of heart muscle, but later found that it plays an important role in neuronal function and development of the nervous system. After analyzing genetic data sets of more than 900 people, the authors found that MEF2 expression correlates with cognitive stability, and the genes regulated factor MEF2, control a genetic program in the brain that promotes resistance to cognitive impairment. Many of these genes encode ion channels that control neuronal excitability. Scientists speculate that targeting MEF2 to enhance it may protect against age-related dementia. At the same time, its natural activation correlates with the level of education of a person and the time he spent in his life on intellectual activity. “It becomes obvious that there are resistance factors that can protect the cognitive functions of the brain,” Li-Huei Tsai, director of MIT’s Picower Institute for Learning and Memory “Understanding this resistance mechanism can be helpful when thinking about therapeutic interventions or preventing cognitive decline and dementia associated with neurodegeneration.” Can MEF2 prevent dementia from progression if there is a predisposition to it? To do this, they took mice with increased expression of a tau protein that forms clots in the brain, which is one of the causes of dementia. It turned out that when MEF2 was overexpressed at a young age in old age, they did not have the usual cognitive impairment caused by tau protein. The findings suggest that increased MEF2 activity may protect against dementia, however, since MEF2 also affects other cell types and cellular processes More research is needed to make sure its activation will not have adverse side effects, the researchers say.

