George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins

George and Amal Clooney

A couple of years ago, there were rumors that not everything was going smoothly in the family of the Hollywood actor, and the spouses were on the verge of divorce.

Fortunately, Amal and George managed to make up, and very soon the star couple will become parents with many children. Recently, the couple gathered friends in one of the establishments to announce this good news.

“They will have twins again! Amal is in the first trimester, she has already begun to appear in public, so very soon everyone will know about her pregnancy. George was dizzy with excitement and couldn’t wait to tell his friends about the upcoming replenishment. He was so proud, and Amal was all beaming, ”shared the entourage of 60-year-old Clooney.

George Clooney with his son Alexander

According to the source, the second pregnancy of 43-year-old Amal Clooney was unplanned, but upon learning about her, the couple were very happy. The older heirs of the couple are already aware of the imminent addition to the family.

“The children learned about their mother’s pregnancy on June 6, their birthday. Ella begged for a little sister, so everyone hopes for a little girl. But, of course, they will be happy in any case. The main thing is that the kids are healthy, ”they said, surrounded by the couple.

Now the spouses are preparing with might and main for the appearance of babies. Upon learning of Amal’s pregnancy, Clooney has planned a new nursery in the posh family mansion in Los Angeles, which he is now equipping.

