Georgian President says she will never have mercy on Saakashvili – International Panorama

TBILISI, November 3. / TASS /. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that she would never pardon the ex-leader of the country, Mikhail Saakashvili, and was not going to discuss this issue anymore.

“My position regarding the pardon of the former president [Саакашвили] is clear and unchanging – not and never <...> I will never return to this issue, “she said on Wednesday during a televised address to the nation.

Zurabishvili also stressed that she does not consider Saakashvili a political prisoner. “The former president does not meet the criteria of either a political prisoner or an innocent victim. He arrived in the country voluntarily and illegally. The purpose of his arrival was to destabilize,” the head of state said.

At the same time, she called on the Justice Ministry to consider Saakashvili a “special prisoner” and take care of his health so that the deterioration of his condition would not become a reason for speculation and attempts to destabilize the situation in the country.

On October 1, Saakashvili was detained in Georgia, where he returned shortly before the first round of municipal elections. The former president is in a prison in the city of Rustavi, where he went on a hunger strike, as he considers himself a political prisoner. The Ministry of Justice of Georgia has repeatedly proposed to transfer the politician to a prison hospital, but Saakashvili and his lawyers are categorically against this and insist on sending him to a private clinic.