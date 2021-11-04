https://ria.ru/20211104/ekologiya-1757669789.html

Why Germans were enraged by Biden’s attacks on Putin

Germans criticized Biden because of reproaches against Putin

Why the Germans were infuriated by Biden’s attacks on Putin

Readers of the German edition of Der Spiegel reacted to the barbs of US President Joe Biden against Russia and China, whose leaders were not present at the world … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German edition of Der Spiegel reacted to the taunts of US President Joe Biden against Russia and China, whose leaders were not present at the world climate conference in Glasgow. They expressed their opinion in the comments to the corresponding article. “And why is Biden scolding the leaders of Russia and China? Putin and Xi at least saved the planet from exhaust, which would have spoiled the atmosphere on the planes carrying them to Rome and Glasgow. This entire 25th conference on climate has neither value nor meaning, “- noted gsGjkk.” the atmosphere most of the industrial carbon dioxide emissions – since the beginning of the industrial era, “- said Sir Drakon.” Germany produces, on average, much more emissions and emissions into land, air and water per inhabitant than China – per one Chinese “- says Thermodynamisscher Toast.” Wow! We urgently need to send Greta to protest at Heavenly Peace Square in Beijing. allowed without any pricks of conscience, “- Ich Esse Robbenfleisch summed up ironically. The COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, takes place from October 31 to November 12. According to the program of events, in parallel with the formal negotiations, the conference will focus on how all sectors of society and the global economy are driving ambitious climate action. During the summit, it is planned to adopt a number of documents on reducing greenhouse emissions and achieving carbon neutrality. The full text of the article can be found on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;

