Germans criticized Biden for reproaching Putin

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
21

https://ria.ru/20211104/ekologiya-1757669789.html

Why Germans were enraged by Biden’s attacks on Putin

Germans criticized Biden because of reproaches against Putin – RIA Novosti, 11/04/2021

Why the Germans were infuriated by Biden’s attacks on Putin

Readers of the German edition of Der Spiegel reacted to the barbs of US President Joe Biden against Russia and China, whose leaders were not present at the world … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T06: 02

2021-11-04T06: 02

2021-11-04T15: 01

in the world

USA

China

glasgow (city)

vladimir putin

Xi Jinping

climate

Joseph “Bo” Biden

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757534551_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9fc5e1bbf346e2c18336828a45f11c5e.jpg

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German edition of Der Spiegel reacted to the taunts of US President Joe Biden against Russia and China, whose leaders were not present at the world climate conference in Glasgow. They expressed their opinion in the comments to the corresponding article. “And why is Biden scolding the leaders of Russia and China? Putin and Xi at least saved the planet from exhaust, which would have spoiled the atmosphere on the planes carrying them to Rome and Glasgow. This entire 25th conference on climate has neither value nor meaning, “- noted gsGjkk.” the atmosphere most of the industrial carbon dioxide emissions – since the beginning of the industrial era, “- said Sir Drakon.” Germany produces, on average, much more emissions and emissions into land, air and water per inhabitant than China – per one Chinese “- says Thermodynamisscher Toast.” Wow! We urgently need to send Greta to protest at Heavenly Peace Square in Beijing. allowed without any pricks of conscience, “- Ich Esse Robbenfleisch summed up ironically. The COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland, takes place from October 31 to November 12. According to the program of events, in parallel with the formal negotiations, the conference will focus on how all sectors of society and the global economy are driving ambitious climate action. During the summit, it is planned to adopt a number of documents on reducing greenhouse emissions and achieving carbon neutrality. The full text of the article can be found on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;

https://ria.ru/20211103/pozhary-1757527248.html

USA

China

glasgow (city)

Russia

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757534551_0:400:2197:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9538d34d63f77bbe1aeef1b6c39efc82.jpg

in the world, usa, china, glasgow (city), vladimir putin, xi jinping, climate, joseph “bo” biden, russia

06:02 04.11.2021 (updated: 15:01 11/04/2021)

Germans criticized Biden for reproaching Putin

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German edition of Der Spiegel reacted to the taunts of US President Joe Biden against Russia and China, whose leaders were not present at the world climate conference in Glasgow. They expressed their opinion in the comments to the corresponding article.

“And why is Biden scolding the leaders of Russia and China? Putin and Xi at least saved the planet from exhaust emissions that would have spoiled the atmosphere on the planes carrying them to Rome and Glasgow. This whole 25th climate conference has neither value nor meaning,” noted by gsGjkk.

“Biden’s reproaches could be directed not to Russia and China, but to the great,“ infallible ”USA and Germany. It is from us (Germany. – Ed.) That most of the industrial carbon dioxide emissions have historically gone into the atmosphere – since the beginning of the industrial era “, – expressed the opinion of Sir Drakon.

“Germany produces, on average, far more emissions and emissions to land, air and water per inhabitant than China per Chinese,” says Thermodynamisscher Toast.

“Wow! We urgently need to send Greta to protest at the Heavenly Peace Square in Beijing. This, of course, will not prevent the average Chinese from engaging in the very criminal consumption that Americans have allowed themselves for many years without any pricks of conscience,” Ich Esse Robbenfleisch summed ironically.

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Regional Policy and Problems of the North and the Far East Nikolai Kharitonov at the plenary session of the State Duma of the Russian Federation - RIA Novosti, 1920, 03.11.2021

Yesterday, 12:45

The State Duma urged the United States “not to make jokes” because of forest fires

The COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland takes place from 31 October to 12 November. According to the program of events, in parallel with the formal negotiations, the conference will focus on how all sectors of society and the global economy are driving ambitious climate action. During the summit, it is planned to adopt a number of documents on the issues of reducing greenhouse emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.

Read the full text of the article on the Inosmi website >>

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here