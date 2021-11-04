Germany has set a record for the number of new cases of COVID-19 in a day | News | News

The number of confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Germany increased by 33,949 per day, which is the highest since the start of the pandemic in the country. The corresponding data follows from published on Thursday, November 4, materials of the Berlin Institute of Virology named after Robert Koch.

The previous anti-record was recorded on April 22, then 29,518 cases of coronavirus were detected per day.

In total, 4,672,368 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day spread index (the number of infections per 100 thousand people per week) is 154.5. At the same time, seven days ago, it was at the level of 130.2.

Earlier, on November 3, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said that Germany was facing the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He also expressed dissatisfaction with the way the vaccination campaign is going on in the country. According to him, in Germany so far only 2 million people have received a booster vaccine.

At the same time, Vladimir Chizhov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the European Union (EU), announced on November 2 that Russia and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) would soon be able to reach a common understanding of mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination against coronavirus if a number of agreements were reached.

Also on Tuesday, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov indicated that negotiations between Russia and the European Union on the mutual recognition of certificates of vaccination against coronavirus are progressing positively, Moscow expects to reach agreements in the foreseeable future.

Sputnik V was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center. It was registered in August 2020 and became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world.

Against the background of a worsening epidemiological situation, the Russian authorities are urging citizens to get vaccinated in order to protect their health and take care of their loved ones. Citizens are vaccinated for free. Five vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world, as well as Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and KoviVak.

