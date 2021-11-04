GISMETEO: During a pandemic, India hosts a large-scale festival of lights: photo review – Coronavirus epidemic

Indians across the country began celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on 4 November. The holiday is usually celebrated by socializing and exchanging gifts with family and friends. Many light oil lamps or candles, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness, and fireworks.

Last year, celebrations in India were overshadowed by renewed surge COVID-19.

This time, although the government had asked people to avoid large gatherings, markets were bustling ahead of Diwali, with crowds of eager citizens buying flowers, lanterns and candles.

As dusk fell on Wednesday, more than 900,000 earthen lanterns were lit in the northern city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and kept on for 45 minutes, holding the Guinness World Record set last year. In 2020, the festival was accompanied by laser shows.

The pandemic crisis in India has largely abated. On Thursday, the country recorded more than 12,000 new cases of coronavirus infection and 461 deaths.

