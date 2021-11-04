GISMETEO: Which used car is one of the most economical and “tenacious” this year? – Auto

There are many good cars in the used car market that are not very common. A similar model can be called Peugeot 408, under the hood of which there is a turbocharged engine 1.6 DV6CMpowered by diesel fuel. Unit capacity – 112-115 liters. with. Portal specialists 32cars.ru note that the key feature of the vehicle is its motor.

This power unit can also be found in cars of brands Mazda, Ford and Volvo… The engine does not require reagents to filter the exhaust gases through the catalytic converter, and the diesel particulate filter was added to the system only four years ago.

However, experts said that this engine is also not ideal: sometimes leaks can be found in the turbocharger system, and it is also necessary to clean the valves EGR… It should be noted that up to 250 thousand km of run, global breakdowns are not observed, and the life of the engine is half a million kilometers. The motor is aggregated at Peugeot 408 with manual transmission only.

The model has a reliable suspension, excellent noise insulation and high-quality material for the manufacture of interior elements – with different mileage, it does not emit unpleasant sounds. Today this car can be found on the secondary market at a price of 600 thousand rubles.

