“Glared”: Pushkov ridiculed the photo of Zelensky and Biden

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. Senator Oleksiy Pushkov commented on the joint photo of US and Ukrainian Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow. Earlier, the Ukrainian leader said that he discussed the security situation in Donbass on the sidelines of the conference with the US President, the corresponding photo was posted on his Twitter. ” so glared at Biden, his face expresses such genuine delight, as if this is the happiest moment in his life. And maybe seeing Biden is the highest happiness for him? After all, everyone has their own, “Pushkov wrote in his Telegram Earlier, Zelenskiy missed his speech at the session of the second day of the summit. The event was moderated by the US President’s Special Representative for Climate Issues and former Secretary of State John Kerry. The first group included Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Zelensky was supposed to perform with the second group, however, when Kerry wanted to invite him, the Ukrainian president was not in the hall. After the speech of the three leaders, Kerry introduced the next group, Zelensky had not come by that time.

