“Gray” import of foreign cars has increased 2.5 times since the beginning of the year

On classified sites, the number of current offers for the purchase of foreign cars from Japan, Europe and the United States without a run in Russia reaches several thousand. For the period from January to October 2021, Avito Auto posted 2.5 times more advertisements for the sale of used cars that were not used in Russia than in the same period last year, according to a report commissioned by Gazeta .Ru “.

In the top 10 popular used models that sellers offer to bring from abroad on this site, right-hand drive cars from Japan are most often found. Toyota Alphard is in first place, Nissan Leaf is in second, Honda Stepwgn is in third, and Toyota Crown and Honda Freed are in the top five.

Private sellers interviewed by Gazeta.Ru admit that demand has increased sharply this year – at least one car is sold per week, although earlier one car could be on sale for several months. The ferrymen undertake to bring the car to order in 1.5-2 months.

“This service is now quite popular given the current market situation, which also applies to used cars from Europe. This can be seen at least by the fact that now, for example, it is very difficult even to install GLONASS devices, there are huge queues, ” said a resident of Cheboksary named Aleksey, who offers a five-year-old Renault Espace diesel minivan for sale on one of the popular online sites.

– The cost of delivery depends on many nuances: depending on where the car is from, how much it cost initially, how popular or unpopular it is. My markup for this Renault is about 100 thousand rubles. “

The seller offers to buy a customs-cleared and issued minivan in Russia for 1.67 million rubles. Basically, he says, he brings cars from Europe for himself and puts them up for sale from time to time.

“The market for the selection and sale of used cars from Europe periodically sees bursts. I am buying now [за границей] about a car a week, – said a resident of the Smolensk region named Andrey, who has been in this business for the past 12 years and offers for sale a hybrid Hyundai Ioniq with a range of 31 thousand km for 2 million rubles. “In terms of time, delivery takes about a month, the car is picked up in Europe on a specialized website and delivered by an auto transporter.”

The cost of customs clearance and delivery of a similar Ioniq will cost 6,300 euros. It is supposed to work under a contract, which will spell out the compliance of the car with the declared parameters, the intermediary said.

“Beforehand I will give you information about the car, everything will be spelled out in the contract. If it complies with the contract, then you will take it – as is usually the case, ”he explained.

Many specialized firms are also engaged in the selection and delivery of cars from Europe and the USA – prices for their services reach 50-70 thousand rubles. However, their representatives do not advise bringing cars of the mass segment from abroad because of the hassle and high cost of this procedure.

Now it makes sense to import electric cars or some kind of exclusive, cars of the mass market will be unprofitable when imported, said a representative of a specialized Moscow company AMB Motors. For example, he estimated his services, along with customs clearance when importing a used Volkswagen Golf, at € 10-11 thousand.

Electric cars in Russia are subject to a zero duty this year. Against this background, private electric vehicles began to be massively imported into the country – both new and used, Gazeta.Ru wrote earlier. Among the new prevail cars of exotic Chinese brands – Li One XPeng and even Hongqi, used in the PRC in the garages of top officials of the state. And when buying used Russians do not disdain and Tesla from the United States, who received mechanical damage in an accident – against the background of zero duties, such a purchase looks profitable despite the possible risks.

The company Autozakaz from the Moscow region, which provides services for the selection and delivery of such cars from Europe, told Gazeta.Ru that buying cars in the EU has recently become relevant again, taking into account a slight decrease in the euro exchange rate and the situation of deficit, as well as growth prices on the Russian market.

“The customs duty, for example, on a three-year BMW 3 Series with a 2.0-liter diesel engine will be 5,400 euros, the cost of a car will be 13 thousand, depending on the configuration, plus delivery by an auto transporter – about 1.5 thousand euros.

Our services will cost 800 euros. They include the selection of a car, its transportation and transaction management, “- said a company representative.

The representatives of the pick-up company also promise to deal with customs clearance, obtaining a certificate of safety of the vehicle structure, and installing the ERA-GLONASS device. These formalities will cost the buyer about 90 thousand rubles more, said the representative of the company.

Buying a car from abroad remains relevant for those Russians who wish to purchase a model or a complete set that is not officially represented on the Russian market: the number of models of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles offered in our country has decreased over the past seven years by 32% – from 442 up to 299, counted analytical agency “Autostat”.