Gwyneth Paltrow, Dakota Johnson, Jared Leto, Macaulay Culkin, Billie Eilish, Måneskin at the Gucci show in Hollywood

While the Chanel cruise collection was shown in Dubai yesterday for an encore, the presentation of the new Gucci collection took place in Los Angeles – and this was the brand’s first show with viewers since the beginning of the pandemic. The first row, therefore, turned out to be stellar: Gwyneth Paltrow came in in the legendary red velvet suit, and the new brand ambassadors – the Måneskin group, which is now traveling around America on a promotional tour. The guests also included Lizzo and loyal fans and friends of the house Dakota Johnson, Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus. However, the stars that evening were not only among the public, but also on the catwalk: Jared Leto, whose connection with the brand is now immortalized by the film “Gucci House”, Macaulay Culkin, Jodie Turner-Smith, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers and Cody Smith-McPhee.

Even before the show began, all attention was focused on Gwyneth Paltrow. The actress repeated one of her iconic images. At the Gucci Love Parade show, she appeared in a red velvet suit – the same was in the Gucci 1996 collection, created by Tom Ford. Then Gwyneth came in it to the VMA ceremony. This year, Alessandro Michele re-released the legendary outfit and included it in a collection dedicated to the centenary of the fashion house. Paltrow also eagerly posed with Dakota Johnson, the lover of her ex-husband Chris Martin. It is known that Gwyneth and Dakota got along well and sometimes even spend time together.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Gucci show, 2021



Gwyneth Paltrow, 1996



However, it was possible to look (and almost not find) the differences in these two images, which are separated by 25 years (and we are talking not only about an exact copy of the outfit, but also about the excellent form of Gwyneth herself), it was possible only before the start of the show – then the eye from the catwalk was do not tear off.

Michele’s new collection has become an ode to Hollywood. The designer’s mother worked as an assistant in filmmaking, so instead of bedtime stories, Michele listened to stories about a distant “dream factory” and its idols. The future designer grew up then in a squat in the suburbs of Rome, therefore, according to him, the world of film stars was an opportunity for him to escape from reality.

On the runway, Michele collected all the archetypes familiar to us from Hollywood films: from the heroines of films of the 1940s and 1950s in luxurious silk dress-gowns with feathers to the types of youth rom-coms in colorful shirts, from cowboys to showgirls.

The attempt to recreate this Hollywood atmosphere, however, went beyond the rethinking of recognizable costumes. After all, Hollywood is not only glory, but also oblivion. Neighborhood on the catwalk of the many-sided on the screen (and forever young in life) Jared Leto, who never got out of the burden of the success of one role of Macaulay Culkin, was a great metaphor. As, however, and the fact that the models walked exactly the stars on the “Walk of Fame”.

Måneskin Group

