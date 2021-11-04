Gwyneth Paltrow quits alcohol after Covid-19 – feels great

49-year-old actress Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about quitting alcohol due to Covid-19. The celebrity was ill last year, after which the doctor forbade her to consume sugar and alcohol.

The Academy Award winner said she now feels good after giving up hard liquor.

– You know me, I like to drink – I like the ritual of drinking alcohol in a pleasant company. I also like the taste of alcohol, but at one point I contracted Covid-19, and went to the doctor, who recommended that I give up alcohol, ” Gwyneth said.

The doctor put the star on a three-month diet.

Earlier, Paltrow admitted that the wine helped her “survive the quarantine”, which is why she gained 6 kg. However, the actress quickly lost weight thanks to sports and the right food.

And although the celebrity feels great, her business is going through hard times right now – Colby Watson got together sue the company of a star… The man accuses the company of selling low-quality goods, and plans to sue her for $ 5 million for moral and physical damage.

In January 2020, Gwyneth Paltrow presented the product This Smells Like My Vagina. The candle is made with the addition of geranium, citrus bergamot and cedar absolutes, mixed with damask rose and abelmos musk seeds.