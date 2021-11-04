High Speed ​​Train by David Leitch with Brad Pitt to be released in 2022

Sony Pictures has announced the release of two feature films for 2022. Action movie “High Speed ​​Train” by David Leitch will hit theaters on April 8, and comedy “Oh Hell No” by Kitao Sakurai on July 1, Variety reported.

The Fast Train plot is based on Kotaro Isaki’s book Maria Beetle. The film will tell about five killers who were on the same train on the way from Tokyo to Morioka. Each of them will have their own mission, but their paths will cross.

Brad Pitt will play one of the main roles. Leitch, who directed “John Wick” and “Explosive Blonde”, will stage the film from a script by Zak Olkevich. Also stars Joey King (Ramona & Beezus), Andrew Koji (Peaky Blinders), Sandra Bullock (Ocean Eight) and others.

Oh Hell No will compete with Minions: Gruvitation, the second Despicable Me prequel, which will be released on June 30, 2022. Jack Black (“Swap Vacation”) is in talks to star alongside Ice Cube.

In the story, a certain Sherman falls in love with the mother of his friend Will. The only thing he can answer is “Oh Hell No”. The screenplay will be written by Scott Armstrong (Hangover 2: Vegas to Bangkok), Tracey Oliver (Neighbors), Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) and Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse).

Earlier it became known that Sony Pictures bought the rights to release remakes of the Russian comedy Klim Shipenko “The Slave”. The company plans production in Mexico, India, South Korea, Japan and Spain, Monolith Films in Poland, SND in France. Work on the Polish adaptation will begin in August 2022, with Russian film producers taking part in the filming.