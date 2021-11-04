How Irina Shayk, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and others celebrated Halloween

How Irina Shayk, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and others celebrated Halloween

Hayley Bieber

This year Halloween fell on Sunday, but this hardly upset anyone – the holiday began to be celebrated on Friday. The main parties, however, fell on yesterday, so today the stellar Instagram feed looks like a real carnival.

The images of the celebrities turned out to be completely different – from scary and creepy to cute and funny. Halloween queen Heidi Klum again didn’t throw a party this year, but she still surprised fans by publishing a horror short film. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom chose costumes for the topic of the day: the singer chose a syringe suit with a coronavirus vaccine, and her lover appeared in the form of a doctor.

The stars also reincarnated into their colleagues in show business. So, Hailey Bieber repeated the images of Britney Spears from her iconic videos of the early 2000s, and Rihanna changed into rapper Gunna.

As expected, the acclaimed TV series “The Squid Game” served as the inspiration for the festive looks. Kerry Washington celebrated the holiday in the image of the main character in a tracksuit number 456.

In whom else Western and Russian celebrities reincarnated on Halloween, see our photo selection.

