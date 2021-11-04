How Irina Shayk, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and others celebrated Halloween

Hayley Bieber

This year Halloween fell on Sunday, but this hardly upset anyone – the holiday began to be celebrated on Friday. The main parties, however, fell on yesterday, so today the stellar Instagram feed looks like a real carnival.

The images of the celebrities turned out to be completely different – from scary and creepy to cute and funny. Halloween queen Heidi Klum again didn’t throw a party this year, but she still surprised fans by publishing a horror short film. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom chose costumes for the topic of the day: the singer chose a syringe suit with a coronavirus vaccine, and her lover appeared in the form of a doctor.

The stars also reincarnated into their colleagues in show business. So, Hailey Bieber repeated the images of Britney Spears from her iconic videos of the early 2000s, and Rihanna changed into rapper Gunna.

As expected, the acclaimed TV series “The Squid Game” served as the inspiration for the festive looks. Kerry Washington celebrated the holiday in the image of the main character in a tracksuit number 456.

In whom else Western and Russian celebrities reincarnated on Halloween, see our photo selection.



Natalia Vodianova with her family

Irina Shayk



Tatiana Navka with her daughter Nadya

Nadia Peskova



Tatiana Navka

Dzhigan and Oksana Samoilova with children



Kate Beckinsale with a friend

Nicole Scherzinger



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom



Rihanna

Gunna

Hayley Bieber



Britney Spears in the video Oops! … I Did it Again



Britney Spears in the video … Baby One More Time



Madonna

Jenna Dewenne

Jenna Dewanne and Steve Kazi

Jenna Dewenne with friends

Alessandra Ambrosio



Taylor Swift

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Courtney Cox with friends

Daria Konovalova

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Mikhail Zemtsov with his daughter Klava

Klava Zemtsova

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana with her family

Justin and Hailey Bieber



Hayley Bieber

Gwen Stefani

Scout Willis



Kerry Washington

Paris Hilton

Elsa Hosk with her daughter



Kendall Jenner



Chris Jenner



Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker



Kim Kardashian



Chris and Kylie Jenner



Cara Delevingne

Harry Styles

Ariana Grande