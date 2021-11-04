how modern weapons enhance the security of Russia – RT in Russian

Russian President Vladimir Putin held the final meeting in the autumn series of meetings on defense topics with the participation of the military, leaders and designers of military-industrial complex enterprises. They discussed equipping the Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces with new, high-tech weapons, missile defense systems and space defense, the development of UAVs, as well as the development of weapons based on new technical principles. Experts note that new types of weapons and military equipment allow Russia to ensure its security in the face of changing geopolitical reality.

Vladimir Putin chaired the final meeting in Sochi in a series of defense-related meetings with the participation of senior military personnel, heads and designers of defense enterprises.

Traditionally, the president holds two series of such meetings a year – in the spring and in the fall. According to Vladimir Putin, this format makes it possible to comprehensively analyze the country’s defense capability.

“This format, as we have already stated on a number of occasions, makes it possible to comprehensively analyze the state of Russia’s defense capability on a regular basis and, if required, promptly correct, update plans to modernize the army and navy, to improve the work of enterprises of the military-industrial complex,” Putin said. during the first meeting on November 1.

The first meeting was devoted to the issues of equipping the Russian Navy with modern equipment and weapons and strengthening the Russian Aerospace Forces. The progress of vaccination of the personnel of the RF Armed Forces against coronavirus was also discussed.

“Another extremely important task is to equip the Russian Navy with modern equipment and weapons. Over the past four years, the Navy has included 49 new ships and combat boats, nine coastal missile systems, ten aircraft, ”said Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader also said that the creation of naval strike groups operating in the near sea zone is nearing completion in the Russian Federation, and new ships in the far zone are under construction.

“The decisions made, including during the Sochi meetings, made it possible to move on to building up the construction of ships in the distant sea and ocean zones, now more than 30 of them are being built and modernized, including a new class of universal amphibious assault ships,” Putin stressed.

The President added that by 2027 the level of equipment of the Russian Navy with modern weapons should exceed 70%.

Discussing the air defense and missile defense troops, Vladimir Putin said that the share of modern weapons and equipment in them would be increased to at least 80% by 2025-2027. Particular attention in this area should be paid to the development of a centralized aerospace defense control system and aerospace attack prevention, including hypersonic and ballistic targets of all types, the president added.

The second meeting was devoted to the development of unmanned military aviation in Russia.

“We know very well how she (unmanned aircraft. – RT) has proven itself in armed conflicts in recent years, how effective and how dangerous it can be for us, bearing in mind what we saw in Syria – terrorist attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles. We have learned to repel these attacks and we are doing it quite effectively, ”Putin said.

Hypersonic advantage

The third and final defense meeting of the fall session was devoted to advanced types of weapons. On it, Vladimir Putin announced the completion of tests of the Zircon sea-based hypersonic missile, which from 2022 will begin to enter service with the Russian Navy.

“During testing, it (rocket. – RT) exactly, in full accordance with the assignment, it hit both ground and sea targets from a submerged position and from surface ships, “Putin said.

In addition, during the tests, the characteristics of such promising types of weapons as the Avangard and Dagger hypersonic complexes and the Peresvet laser systems were confirmed.

According to military expert Alexei Leonkov, the final adoption by the Russian Navy of a sea-based hypersonic missile will qualitatively change the balance of power.

“With the same number of ships and submarines, their combat power will increase by an order of magnitude. In addition to being a hypersonic missile, it can hit targets thousands of kilometers away – quickly and accurately. The missiles will be installed on all surface ships and submarines, such as, for example, the project 885-M Yasen submarine, the expert said.

This will make it possible to expand the so-called zone of restriction and denial of access and maneuver by almost 2 thousand nautical miles, Leonkov said.

“In practice, this means that the fleet of a potential enemy will not be able to reach the borders to launch its missile weapons through the territory of the Russian Federation. That is, thanks to the Russian Zircon hypersonic missile, we will restrain a potential enemy at distant lines, “the interlocutor of RT said.

Anti-missile systems that are capable of stopping it – neither modern nor promising – do not yet exist, Leonkov emphasized.

“Therefore, Russia in this regard will maintain an advantage for a long time, and many naval powers, hatching aggressive plans, will think several times before sending their fleet on a suicidal expedition,” the military expert explained.

Thinking machines

During the meeting, Vladimir Putin also noted that the use of artificial intelligence technologies in the military is gaining priority. According to him, they are capable of providing a qualitative breakthrough in improving the combat characteristics of weapons.

“Such technologies should be more actively applied in the systems of command and control of troops and weapons, communications and data transmission facilities, as well as high-precision missile systems,” the head of state emphasized.

Also, these technologies should be implemented in the field of creating promising robotics with an increased degree of autonomy, in ensuring the control of drones and deep-sea vehicles.

“All these priorities and tasks should be fully reflected in the new state armament program until 2033,” Putin said at the meeting.

According to Alexei Leonkov, information components are now the main part of modern military combat and in the future their importance for command and control of troops and modern weapon systems will only grow.

“There is a huge amount of information that needs to be processed, analyzed – and all this needs to be done in a short period of time. Russia followed the path of creating automated command and control systems. The last tests of such systems were carried out within the framework of the Zapad-2021 exercises, when a grouping of Russian and Belarusian troops of about 200 thousand people, with the participation of a large number of equipment, simultaneously performed combat training tasks at 14 ranges, “the military expert recalled.

Strategic parity

The development of advanced weapons for decades has ensured a high level of military security in Russia and helped to strengthen strategic parity, Vladimir Putin stressed at the meeting.

“The creation in our country of laser, hypersonic, kinetic and other weapons that have no analogues in the world, has become a real breakthrough in the field of military technologies, seriously, significantly increased the capabilities of the armed forces, for many years, even decades, provided a high level of military security for Russia “, – said Putin.

He emphasized that the development and serial production of such weapons is one of the key areas for the development of the armed forces.

Alexei Leonkov noted that thanks to the above technologies, the Russian military can hold back the enemy byOgreater distance from the borders of the country.

“This advantage allowed us to step so far that those countries that are hatching aggressive plans against Russia were not ready for this. In March 2018, when our Supreme Commander-in-Chief demonstrated these systems, no one believed that Russia could create such advanced defense systems. They did not believe that we could build an echeloned air defense system and a separate space defense system, ”said the interlocutor of RT.

The editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, in a commentary on RT, in turn, added that all types of armed forces are developing and saturated with modern technologies in Russia.

“The new weapon gives rise to a new geopolitical reality, in which a war against Russia is meaningless, because it will not be possible to destroy it, and in a retaliatory strike by the Russian Federation it can create a catastrophic impact on a potential aggressor. Now we have a groundwork that allows us to feel confident in these conditions of world military-political turbulence, without looking back at any threats and sanctions, ”the political scientist said.