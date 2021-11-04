how the life of the most famous wizard of the century changed

Exactly 20 years ago, on November 4, 2001, the story of the “boy who survived” was shown for the first time on the big screens. Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger immediately fell in love with a multimillion-dollar audience, and now, after so many years, they continue to have new fans.

For child actors, Potter, without exaggeration, has become the meaning of life. Leading actor Daniel Radcliffe in numerous interviews he admitted that he spent on the set 24 hours a day, grew up with his character and learned a lot from him. OBOZREVATEL learned how the life of the most popular student at Hogwarts has changed.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” fell in love not only with a fabulous atmosphere and unpredictable plot twists, but also with a charming 11-year-old boy with round glasses and a scar on his forehead. The genius reincarnation of young Daniel Radcliffe allowed him in 2009 to become the highest paid actor of the decade and get into the Guinness Book of Records (to see the photo, scroll to the bottom of the page).

Like many popular actors as a child, Dan went through alcohol problems. Fortunately, he managed to get rid of addiction and continued to act in films. Getting out of such a popular look was not easy. Audiences often did not perceive Radcliffe in other roles and continued to call him Harry Potter even in the successful Jungle and Victor Frankenstein. However, 32-year-old Daniel is still discovering new roles in himself.

What to see with NOT Harry Potter:

The film immerses you in the 70s of the last century. In South Africa, racial discrimination reigns, and the local authorities are not going to influence the situation. Then two activists start distributing propaganda leaflets and go to jail. They know they are right, so they decide to escape from the most brutal prison in the country.

And this art house still causes numerous controversies among viewers. Someone considers him a genius, while others are too incomprehensible. At the beginning of the film, we meet Hank, who, no one knows when, got to a desert island and decides to commit suicide. Suddenly, a human corpse is nailed to the ocean shore. It soon turns out that the corpse is quite alive and it is he who can help to save Hank.

The story is as old as the world, but still interesting and exciting. Lonely Wallace meets the charming Chantree. He understands that this is the love of his life. The attentive reader noticed that Chantree was charming, but not alone. Yes, she has a boyfriend. Radcliffe’s character assures her and himself that you can just be friends. How long will it last?

1940s. Partially biographical story about the student life of the as yet unknown American poet Allen Ginsberg. The film is about the emotions that every person will have to experience for the first time. Allen falls in love, but with the wrong person. And this bright feeling leads to the irreparable.

This work of Radcliffe is considered by many film critics to be one of the most successful in the “post-Garrypotter” period. He played an FBI agent who needed to infiltrate a neo-Nazi group. Immersion in the image breaks the hero.

Many fans (and even fans) of Radcliffe care less about the career of an actor than about his personal life. The 32-year-old Harry Potter performer is not married, but he is not single for a long time. The man met his companion Erin Dark back in 2013 during the filming of the drama Kill Your Loved Ones. In the film, they had a bed scene, after which, according to Dan, they became inseparable. For many years now, fans have been waiting for news from the couple about the wedding, but the stars do not say anything about their personal lives. But Harry at this time was already sending his own children to study at Hogwarts.

Earlier OBOZREVATEL wrote that Daniel Radcliffe, who played the role of the famous wizard Harry Potter on the screen, received an amount for shooting in the first part, which he still cannot spend.