How the ruble will change after the weekend dedicated to the Day of National Unity

Before the long weekend, the players preferred to fix long positions in the stock market and, according to the good old tradition, buy currency.

Specially for Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the head of the department of trade operations on the Russian stock market, Freedom Finance, Georgy Vashchenko, told what would happen to the ruble exchange rate after the holidays:

– First, let’s remember that the ruble is the strongest currency in emerging markets. This is due to the fact that the Russian economy is recovering, including exports, and the growth of the money supply has slowed down. GDP for the year grew by 10.5%. The debt burden remains low.

Therefore, the ruble is in a strong position. However, inflation prevents it from strengthening. And even the high oil price will not help here.

Bank of America gave a forecast: up to $ 120 per barrel in the spring, which actually means the strengthening of the ruble to $ 50 per dollar. This is at its best. But the rise in oil prices will lead to an increase in the cost of fuel on the domestic market. And this will make a significant contribution to inflation. The Bank of Russia, unlike the Fed, which believes that inflation is temporary, does not expect it to decline soon. Therefore, in December, the key rate in Russia may be increased even by 1 percentage point.

But this will not make a significant contribution to the strengthening of the ruble. Much will depend on inflation expectations. Investors got tired of waiting and reoriented themselves from bonds to stocks. The ruble would support the flow of funds into bonds, which will not happen until investors receive a signal to cut rates. And the Central Bank is still forecasting their increase. Until the end of the year, we keep the base forecast for the USD / RUB pair: a range of 70-75.

Currency pairs are also traded when the Moscow Exchange is closed. After the holidays, the dynamics on the OTC market will be recouped. The focus is on the OPEC meeting. Oil has been correcting lately. Not the least role in this was played by speculative expectations regarding the OPEC decision, as well as the appearance in the news background of the climate agenda.

I believe that the climate summit will quickly be forgotten. The transition to carbon neutrality will take decades (if this is an achievable goal at all – unclear today). And the economy will need oil more and more, in contrast to the monetary stimulus, which is being reduced.

It is possible that in order to balance the market, it will be necessary to increase production by a million barrels per day as early as 2022. If OPEC hesitates with a decision, the oil price will go up. On the horizon until the end of the year, the assault on the $ 90 per barrel mark, in my opinion, will be repeated.

The dollar rate, most likely, after the weekend will be trading in a sideways range, 70-73 rubles, the euro rate will remain in the corridor 81.50-83.50.