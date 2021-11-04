Hyundai Seven big crossover announced – Auto Review

At the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show, which has yet to be canceled due to the pandemic, Hyundai is set to unveil a new concept car. It is called the Hyundai Seven and aims to show what the production electric crossover Hyundai Ioniq 7 will be like.

The large SUV should become the third model in the Ionik family, and all of them will look completely different: there is no question of a single corporate style. But the “seven”, judging by the first teasers, will look in the same vein as the Staria minivan. Features include a two-story front end architecture, rectangular wheel arches and an almost flat bonnet. The basis will be the modular E-GMP platform of the Hyundai concern.

The teasers also show fragments of the interior: an armchair, a sofa, wooden panels, a lamp … The developers promise the Premium Lounge style, but it is clear that only the conceptual Hyundai Seven will be like this, and the production car will be much simpler, because nobody canceled the internal subordination: to encroach on the territory Genesis brand is not allowed.

The concept car will debut on November 17th. But the serial crossover will not appear until 2023. After all, in front of him, already in 2022, the serial Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan should come out, the prototype of which was the Hyundai Prophecy concept a year and a half ago.