I could not sit down because of the weather: Complete chronology of the An-12 crash near Irkutsk

On the evening of November 3, a plane crashed near Irkutsk. An-12 of the Belarusian airline “Grodno” with tail number EW-518TI was flying Yakutsk-Irkutsk and fell three kilometers from the city airport. In the first minutes after the plane crash, it became known that there were seven crew members and two more passengers on board the cargo liner. Later, the governor of the Irkutsk region will announce: “Everyone is dead.” What led to the tragedy? “KP” -Irkutsk “has restored the complete chronology of events.

KILLED SEVEN CREW MEMBERS AND TWO AIRLINE LEADERS

At 19.45 on November 3, a message was received at the duty station of the East Siberian LU of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in transport that an An-12 plane had disappeared from the radar while approaching the airport of Irkutsk. Due to a snowstorm, the cargo ship could not land the first time and went to the second round. The last time the commander of the An-12 contacted the flight director at 19.34 – 11 minutes before the tragedy.

An aircraft flying from Yakutsk fell to the ground near the village of Pivovarikha and caught fire. Emergency services arrived at the scene and found mutilated wreckage and body parts. No one managed to survive the plane crash. Among the dead were citizens of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

– Since the crew is international, we urgently organized interaction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Air Transport Agency, – said the head of the region Igor Kobzev on social networks. “Besides, tomorrow representatives of the Grodno airline will arrive in our region.

At the time of the crash, there were 7 crew members on board:

commander aircraft Egorov Alexander Nikolaevich, 1958 (Russia);

second pilot Shchuchko Oleg Valerievich, 1971 (Ukraine);

radio operator Chuprinenko Alexander Borisovich, born in 1961 (Ukraine);

navigator Sergeev Andrey Evgenievich (Belarus);

flight mechanic Kropalev Yuri Nikolaevich (Russia);

engineer Garmonenko Dmitry Ivanovich, 1981 (Belarus);

engineer Karpuk Maxim Mikhailovich, born in 1995 (Belarus).

However, in addition to the crew members, the remains of two more men were found at the crash site. They turned out to be the head of the Zapolyarye airline, Yuri Volodin, and his first deputy, Oleg Vishnev. There was a hope that the escorts got off the flight in Yakutsk, where the plane was landing for refueling, but, in all likelihood, the men were on their way to Bratsk.

THE PLANE WAS IN OPERATION FOR 54 YEARS

What is known about the An-12 that crashed near Irkutsk? The aircraft still belonged to the USSR, has been in operation since 1968 and has been in operation for over 50 years. However, from 1993 to 2003 it was in storage and did not fly. In 2003, it was acquired by the Armenian company Air Armenia. And in 2014-2015, the An-12 was resold to Tajikistan. Grodno Airlines bought out a cargo liner in 2019.

Questions involuntarily arise: in what condition was the ship, and could it be released on a voyage? However, there are no official conclusions from the experts yet. The assumption of a technical malfunction is only one of the main possible ones. “They are quite strong and durable, have four engines, and can maneuver even if one of them fails. The control is manual “, – told” KP “-Irkutsk” about the model An-12 developed in the 1950s-60s, retired major general, teacher Alexander Barsukov. According to him, such aircraft can be operated for tens of years.

CHRONOLOGY OF THE AN-12 Crash Events on November 3, 2021

Nov. 1: An-12 arrived with a cargo at the airport of Keperveem in Chukotka.

the 3rd of November: the aircraft without cargo took off from Keperveem to Irkutsk airport with refueling in Yakutsk.

16 hours 30 minutes of the same day: The plane took off from Yakutsk airport to Irkutsk.

19 hours 34 minutes: An-12 commander informed the flight director at the Irkutsk airport about his intention to land the plane.

19 hours 54 minutes: when landing at the airport of Irkutsk, An-12 disappeared from the radar.

19 hours 58 minutes: the plane crashed near the village of Pivovarikha and caught fire.

20 hours 15 minutes: the transport police organized a cordon off the territory of the crash of the An-12 aircraft.

COULD NOT SIT DUE TO THE WEATHER

Among the reasons for the plane crash near Irkutsk, the main ones are highlighted – this is a pilot’s error, poor weather conditions and a technical malfunction. The dispatcher of the Irkutsk air harbor was one of the last to keep in touch with the crew and told about the last seconds of the An-12 flight.

“After the crew reported their intention to go around, literally 3-4 seconds later the height at which the plane was located dropped from 230 meters to 120 meters,” the dispatcher says. – And he disappeared from the radar.

The Ministry of Transport of Belarus noted that the crew of the plane crashed near Irkutsk was experienced. And the captain had more than 12 thousand flight hours, including more than 7 thousand on the An-12 type.

Let us add that a criminal case has been initiated over the fact of the plane crash. The East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office has begun a flight safety check. The criminologists of the Central Office of the Investigative Committee were sent to the place of the plane crash.

The Interstate Aviation Committee will create a commission that will investigate the incident. It will include members of the Aviation Department of Belarus. It was also decided to suspend the use of the AN-12 pending full results of the investigation.

