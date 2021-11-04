“I see my future in protecting the rights of people” – Picture of the day – Kommersant

On Wednesday, November 3, Vladislav Mordasov and Yan Sidorov, convicted in the so-called Rostov case, were released. They were detained in 2017 with posters outside the administration building of Rostov-on-Don, and then convicted of an attempt to organize riots, which the investigation linked to the call of the now banned Artpodgotovka movement to a “revolution”. After their release, they told Kommersant about the conditions in the colonies and shared their immediate plans, including a new trial at the ECHR.

The “Rostov case” became famous due to the contrast between the actions of the defendants and the charges and the verdict. Recall that 18-year-old Yan Sidorov and 24-year-old Vladislav Mordasov came out on November 5, 2017 to the administration of the Rostov region with posters “Return the land to the victims of the fire” and “Government to resign.” Both were detained; later, 18-year-old Vyacheslav Shashmin was detained near the square. The investigation stated that all three were in the Telegram chat “Revolution 05/11/17 Rostov-on-Don” of supporters of the opposition leader Vyacheslav Maltsev (hiding abroad, included in the Russian list of terrorists).

Vladislav Mordasov, according to the investigation, created the chat “with the aim of destabilizing the political situation in the country,” and Yan Sidorov was the administrator.

Let us remind you that Mr. Maltsev created the Artpodgotovka movement in 2013 (recognized as extremist and prohibited). He assured supporters that a revolution would take place in Russia on November 5, 2017, and called on that day to take to the streets in order to overthrow the government. Those who followed the call were detained by the police, some of whom were later convicted under “terrorist” articles.

Among the evidence of the involvement of Vladislav Mordasov and Yan Sidorov in the group preparing the riots in Rostov, there were corresponding messages from several other participants in the chat. However, as reported by “Mediazona” (included in the register of foreign media agents), Yan Sidorov in the chat called to go to a “peaceful” rally and in case of arrests “not to let the guys be taken away.”

The linguists, attracted by the investigation, considered the last proposal to be a call for a military action.

Also, several witnesses – mostly school acquaintances of the accused – told the investigation that the young people were convincing them “of the need for a revolution.” In court, these witnesses retracted their testimonies, claiming that they had given them under duress.

Vladislav Mordasov, Yan Sidorov and Vyacheslav Shashmin also repeatedly reported beatings by police officers and investigators.

In October 2019, Vladislav Mordasov was sentenced to six years and seven months in a strict regime colony, and Yan Sidorov was sentenced to six years and six months. They were found guilty of attempted mass disorder (part 3 of article 30 and part 1 of article 212 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). Vyacheslav Shashmin was given a three-year suspended sentence, he was found guilty of attempted participation in mass riots (part 3 of article 30 and part 2 of article 212 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). In June 2020, the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation reduced the terms to four years in prison.

On Wednesday, Vladislav Mordasov was released from Shakhty IK-9 (Rostov Region). About ten people were waiting at the gate – relatives and like-minded people.

His mother Marina Mordasova said that over the past two years she had seen her son only once on a short date: “After this date, it was impossible to achieve, mainly due to coronavirus restrictions. We communicated only by phone. ”

According to her, Vladislav Mordasov described the conditions in the colony as “normal”: “I did not particularly complain. Ordinary food, sometimes even meat. From leisure – books, textbooks. If you want, you can work in the colony, but there is no point in this, they pay very little. ” Coming out of the gates of the colony, Vladislav Mordasov hugged his mother and thanked all those present for their support: “I have a special bag for letters, I kept everything that I received.” “Let’s save the world,” he answered when asked about his plans for the future.

According to Marina Mordasova, a complaint to the ECHR against the verdict in the “Rostov case” was filed in the spring of 2020, but so far there is no movement in this case: “Lawyers say that such complaints can be considered by the ECHR for years. So now we’re just waiting. “

Yan Sidorov was also met by relatives, sympathizers and journalists from the colony. He told a Kommersant correspondent that the attitude of the colony staff was generally normal: “There was no lawlessness. Some small dirty tricks, for example, when they were locked up in a punishment cell, in most cases are covered. And so the administration tried not to disturb the situation. For the rest of my comrades in misfortune, I was the same as everyone else, everyone treated me with understanding. Most of all I missed my family, so in the near future I plan to spend more time with them, ”said Yan Sidorov.“ In the future, I would like to finish my studies and receive a diploma in economics-accountant. I hope that my experience will be useful to human rights organizations. I always wanted to help people, in the colony I saw even more injustice and evil, so I see my future in protecting the rights of people. ” According to him, staying in the colony “slightly crippled my health, and first of all now I want to recover.”

“We have already applied to the European Court of Human Rights. If the European Court decides that my son is innocent in the eyes of the world community, that will be enough, ”added his mother Nadezhda Sidorova. Earlier, the ECHR has already appointed Yana Sidorova € 2.7 thousand as compensation for 22 months 25 days in jail due to violation of the rights to liberty and security of person.

