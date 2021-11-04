If only they gave a role. Famous beauties who underwent plastic surgery at the beginning of their careers | Person | Culture

Many people think that fillers, botox, thread lifting and other aesthetic procedures are for adult skin, when you don’t want to be limited to anti-age creams. Among celebrities, this opinion is unpopular. And some already by the age of 30 change their appearance: someone radically, others emphasizing natural data and placing the right accents.

For whom was the visit to a plastic surgeon a good decision and a breakthrough? He told about the stars who changed their appearance at the very beginning of their careers. plastic surgeon Dmitry Skvortsov…

Blake Lively

No one knows how the career of this beauty would have been if there had not been an early appeal to a plastic surgeon in her life. Photos of young Blake speak more eloquently than any words: rhinoplasty (and, perhaps, more than one) and correction of the overhanging upper eyelids were performed. The actress has always avoided talking about surgical intervention, although there is nothing to say except compliments to the surgeon. Career skyrocketed, and today Lively is one of the most successful and vibrant girls in Hollywood.

Blake Lively, 2009 Photo: www.globallookpress.com/ Celebrity Photo / colourpress.com

Megan Fox

This actress also did not delay going to the beauty clinic. And I went there more than once, spending a decent capital. The result exceeded all expectations – Megan became truly famous. For the first time, the actress turned to a surgeon when she was 20 years old, and by the age of 30 she had a decent baggage of procedures and surgical interventions. Rhinoplasty was performed several times: the nose became shorter and more elevated, the back was narrowed, and the tip was reduced. Fillers and botox practically all over the face contour – on the cheekbones, chin, lips, neck. Changes in the chest were affected and, probably, no fewer operations were performed on the body than on the face. It was rumored that Meghan’s obsession was driven by a desire to be like Angelina Jolie… And lately, actresses are being compared more and more often.

Megan Fox, 2009 Photo: www.globallookpress.com/ Chris matula

Angelina Jolie

In the photographs in her youth, the actress is completely different – with a large nose “potato”, a blurred oval, a round chin. But for a long time from the screens, a fatal beauty with a chiseled nose, sharp cheekbones and a slightly pointed chin has been looking at us. There are a lot of changes, but there is nothing to complain about.

Emily Ratajkowski

This model and actress has perfect face and body proportions. But nobody knows what kind of work is behind it. Emily does not comment on the changes in appearance, but most plastic surgeons are sure that it was not without rhinoplasty, injections into the lips, chin and cheekbones, and browlifting (tightening the tissues on the upper part of the face). The shape of the eyes also seems to be changed – the fashion for “fox eyes” from Bella Hadid… There is a high probability that the actress’s body was also worked on. Such perfectly beautiful contours are possible with lipofilling and liposuction.

Emily Ratajkowski, 2017 Photo: www.globallookpress.com/ MediaPunch / face to face

Meryem Uzerli

The actress and model was glorified all over the world by the TV series “The Magnificent Century”. Even during the filming, she was carried away by beauty injections, and it was so noticeable that from an aesthetic point of view, many controversial issues arose. To strengthen her position on the star Olympus, Meryem went further – she changed the shape of her chin. And although it turned out to be neat, many fans were upset by such changes. Uzerli seems pleased with the result. Today she is a frequent guest on talk shows, magazine covers, and the list of films with her participation is replenished.

Meryem Uzerli, 2019 Photo: www.globallookpress.com/ Dave Bedrosian / Geisler-Fotopress

Kaley Cuoco

The girl could always be proud of her fit figure – horse riding did their job. But to conquer the heights of Hollywood, you need much more. Therefore, without waiting for her 20th birthday, Kayleigh went to the surgeon. The actress performed a breast augmentation operation, she does not hide this and still considers this decision to be almost the most correct in life. Since then, Cuoco has shown curvaceous forms in every possible way in candid photo shoots and outfits. There is an opinion that the nose was also corrected, but very delicately, keeping its natural shape.

Kaley Cuoco, 2009 Photo: www.globallookpress.com/ Â © Jill Johnson / jpistudios.com

Michelle Keegan

According to one of the magazines, the actress and TV presenter last year won the “Sexiest Woman” nomination. Would she have achieved such an honorary title without plastic surgeons? Unlikely. Michelle changed the shape of her nose and lips long before her 30th birthday. Other facial features have also changed – no one remembers what they were before. Brilliant work and quite a natural breakthrough in his career.