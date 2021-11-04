https://ria.ru/20211104/psikhbolnitsa-1757742678.html

In Chekhov, a patient escaped from a mental hospital

The man escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Chekhov near Moscow, the prosecutor’s office organized a check, the department reports on its Telegram channel. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. A man escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Chekhov near Moscow, the prosecutor’s office organized a check, the agency reports in its Telegram channel. According to preliminary data, today a man who is under compulsory treatment by a court order escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Chekhov. It is added that during the inspection, the reasons and circumstances of the incident will be established, as well as the actions of the responsible officials will be assessed.

