In Chekhov, a patient escaped from a mental hospital
In Chekhov, a patient escaped from a mental hospital – Russia news today
RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 4 – RIA Novosti. A man escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Chekhov near Moscow, the prosecutor’s office organized a check, the agency reports in its Telegram channel. According to preliminary data, today a man who is under compulsory treatment by a court order escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Chekhov. It is added that during the inspection, the reasons and circumstances of the incident will be established, as well as the actions of the responsible officials will be assessed.
