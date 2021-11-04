https://ria.ru/20211104/rassledovanie-1757679222.html

In Crimea, the archives of the investigation of the atrocities of the Nazis during the war years were published

In Crimea, the archives of the investigation of the atrocities of the Nazis during the war were published – Russia news today

In Crimea, the archives of the investigation of the atrocities of the Nazis during the war years were published

The FSB Directorate for Crimea and Sevastopol published archival documents exposing the crimes of the Nazis on the peninsula, the purpose of the publications is to establish the names … RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T09: 55

2021-11-04T09: 55

2021-11-04T10: 35

sevastopol

Republic of Crimea

Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB of Russia)

great patriotic war (1941-1945)

no statute of limitations

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756657242_0:271:2915:1911_1920x0_80_0_0_f82e6c798a90b224d84911f011cf5daf.jpg

SIMFEROPOL, November 4 – RIA Novosti. The FSB Directorate for Crimea and Sevastopol published archival documents exposing the crimes of the Nazis on the peninsula, the purpose of the publications is to establish the names of all victims of the genocide of the civilian population during the war years. “On the eve of the tragic date in the history of Crimea – the Day of the Occupation of the city of Alushta – the FSB department has transferred to the State Archives of the Republic of Crimea, as well as to the State Council of the Republic of Crimea, copies of archival documents on the investigation of German fascist atrocities by the Crimean state security bodies , previously unknown to historians and the public, “- the release says. For transfer to the Museum of Defense of Sevastopol, they also prepared evidence of the atrocities of soldiers of the 17th Army of the Wehrmacht under the leadership of the commander of the troops in the Crimea, Colonel-General Erwin Gustav Jenecke in the period from 1943 to 1944 … Among the documents are a copy of the indictment, numerous interrogation protocols. In 1945 he was arrested, and in November 1947, during the famous “Sevastopol trial”, the military tribunal of the Black Sea Fleet sentenced the Nazi to 25 years in prison camps. statute of limitations “continues to publish archival data on the crimes of the Nazis and their accomplices in different regions of the country, who fell into the zone of occupation during the war.

https://ria.ru/20210928/ubiystvo-1752155552.html

https://ria.ru/20211029/karateli-1756826820.html

sevastopol

Republic of Crimea

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756657242_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8ab14884b3996a207df20c26370fa788.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Sevastopol, Republic of Crimea, Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB of Russia), Great Patriotic War (1941-1945), no statute of limitations