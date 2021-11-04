In Kiev, they said they did not see the activity of the Russian army near the borders :: Politics :: RBC

Photo: DPSUkraine / Facebook



There is no activity of Russian troops in the immediate vicinity of the Russian-Ukrainian border, said the press secretary of the State Border Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, writes RBC-Ukraine.

“The State Border Guard Service is also monitoring the situation that is taking place near the border of Ukraine on the territory of Russia. I would like to note that in the immediate vicinity of the Ukrainian border, we do not observe the movement of enemy equipment or manpower, ”Demchenko said.

The Kremlin called the article about the troops near the “borders of Ukraine” a poor-quality stuffing



Near the border, changes are taking place in the combat and numerical strength of Russian troops, but this is precisely a change, not an increase, stressed Alexander Zavitnevich, head of the Verkhovna Rada’s committee on national security, defense and intelligence. He suggested that the Russian army is redistributing forces and funds to operational areas, as it completes the annual combat training plan.

There was no formation of a group of forces that could demonstrate offensive actions, the commander of the United Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Naev, told the publication. At the same time, the Kremlin can use the movement of troops as a method of pressure on the Ukrainian authorities in the negotiations in the “Normandy format”, said the former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine Igor Romanenko.