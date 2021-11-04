In Moscow, the police conduct arrests in front of the “Russian March”

Police in Moscow detained several people in front of the “Russian March” in the city center. This was reported by the correspondent of the Avtozak LIVE channel. The action was not coordinated with the authorities.

Is the site blocked?

Bypass the blockage! read>

As of 15-20, the police have already detained 18 people at the Pushkinskaya metro station, including correspondents of RBC, the Associated Press and Izvestia, an Avtozak correspondent reports. Whether the rest of the detainees had anything to do with the planned action is not specified.

According to the newspaper, reinforced police patrols are deployed near the exits from the metro and on the Barrikadnaya metro station, where, presumably, the participants of the march were supposed to gather.

On November 2, the Moscow prosecutor’s office warned residents of the city against participating in uncoordinated actions on November 4. Most likely, it was about the planned march of nationalists. It is for the third year in a row not allowed by the mayor’s office. Last year, like this one, the city administration linked the refusal to restrictions imposed due to the new type of coronavirus pandemic.

On November 3, a Moscow court arrested one of the organizers of the march, nationalist Nikita Zaitsev. He was charged with police disobedience and sentenced to 10 days in jail.