In Russia, 1,195 people died from coronavirus per day

In Russia, more than 40 thousand people fell ill with COVID per day
In Russia, over the past 24 hours, 1,195 people have died from coronavirus, the figure has become a new record since the beginning of the pandemic. This was told in the headquarters for the fight against coronavirus.

“Over the past day in Russia, 40,217 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions. Of these, 8.8% had no clinical manifestations of the disease. 1,195 deaths were recorded. In a day, 31,928 people have fully recovered in Russia, ”the Moscow headquarters said in its telegram channel.

A day earlier, 1,189 patients died from COVID, which was also a record since the beginning of the pandemic, Dni.ru reports. For all the time, 243,255 Russians died from the consequences of the disease.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov urged residents of the country to believe official sources about mortality from coronavirus. So he responded to the publication of the Financial Times that Russia ranked second in the world in COVID mortality per capita. According to him, it is not clear on the basis of what criteria the publication made such conclusions.

