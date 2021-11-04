In the Belgorod region, QR codes will be introduced for the service sector and shopping centers for two weeks :: Society :: RBC

The non-working days that the authorities introduced in the region from October 30 to November 7 will not be extended, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said in his Instagram account. Also, the region maintains a mandatory self-isolation regime for citizens over 60 who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus, in accordance with the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Gladkov recalled.

In addition, from November 8, schools and kindergartens will resume work, but the flows of students and pupils will be divorced. According to the governor, since schools went on vacation two weeks ago, the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections and colds among children has decreased by 30%, and in adults – by 15%.

In mid-October, restrictions were introduced in the Belgorod region, according to which they were allowed to visit cultural, leisure and sports organizations only by a QR code of full vaccination, a certificate of an illness transferred no more than six months ago, or a negative PCR test passed no more than 72 hours before the visit.

Children under 14 years old were denied access to cafes, restaurants and shopping centers unaccompanied by adults. Banquets, weddings, corporate parties with more than 50 guests have been banned in the region. Also, local authorities have suspended prophylactic medical examinations and collective prophylactic examinations.

According to the operational headquarters of November 3, 358 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the Belgorod region per day, five patients died from this disease. For the entire time of the pandemic, 63.5 thousand people fell ill with the infection, of which 1.3 thousand died.