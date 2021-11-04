In the city of Obluchye of the Jewish Autonomous Region, all ambulance doctors quit due to unwillingness to get vaccinated

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-04/v_gorode_obluche_eao_vse_mediki_skoroy_pomochi_uvolilis_iz_za_nezhelaniya_privivatsya https://www.znak.com/2021-11-04/v_gorode_obluche_eao_vse_mediki_skoroy_pomochi_uvolilis_iz_za_nezhelaniya_privivatsya 2021.11.04

In the city of Obluchye, Jewish Autonomous Region, all 15 ambulance workers wrote letters of resignation because they did not want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to the decree of the local Rospotrebnadzor, physicians fall into the category of citizens who must be vaccinated.

“They warned that they would write letters of resignation. All 15 and wrote. While they work until November 15. And then I don’t know how to get out of the situation. I, as an employer, will be guilty anyway. Fire it – the ambulance will remain uncovered. If I leave, I will be fined. A week ago, I went to them, talked. They said they won’t. They all work part-time there in a covid hospital. Not a single one has yet fallen ill. And they say we don’t want to. In Birobidzhan, more than 90% of employees have already taken root, ”Vladislav Kogan, chief physician of the Ambulance Station OGBUZ, told EAOMedia.

At the same time, the health department of the JAO government posted a comment on Instagram on behalf of Kogan, in which he claims that the city will not be left without doctors.

“On the site, which is served by the departments of the OGBUZ“ Station of an ambulance ”, located in the Obluchensky district, there are about 25 thousand people. According to the standards, two or three crews will cope with this load. Now on the territory of the region there are five ambulance brigades deployed, apart from Obluchye itself, in the villages of Kuldur, Teploozersk, Pashkovo and Birakan. Plus, emergency teams deployed at hospitals. Even if all the employees who wrote their resignation letters really quit, the city will not be left without medical assistance, ”the department said in a statement.