In the Khabarovsk Territory, the deadline for closing alcohol stores in lockdown was reduced :: Society :: RBC

On the eve of the regional government announced that alcohol stores will not work from November 4 until the 12th. The governor signed a decree according to which alcohol stores will be closed only until November 7 inclusive

Photo: Ekaterina Kuzmina / RBC



The work of shops specializing in the sale of alcoholic beverages in a number of settlements of the Khabarovsk Territory will be suspended from 4 to 7 November. The corresponding decree was signed by the regional governor Mikhail Degtyarev. The text of the document in his Telegram channel was published by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Khabarovsk Territory for Social Issues Yevgeny Nikonov.

“From 4 to 7 November 2021 inclusive [приостановить] the operation of shops specializing in the sale of alcoholic beverages, in which the volume of sales of alcoholic beverages exceeds 50% of the assortment being sold, ”the resolution says.

The document refers to Khabarovsk, Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Nikolaevsk-on-Amur, Amursk, Sovetskaya Gavan, Bikin and the village of Pereslavka, as well as the Khabarovsk municipal district.

The day before, on November 3, the authorities of the Khabarovsk Territory reported that the work of alcohol stores would be suspended until November 12 in the eight aforementioned settlements. The regional government also announced the introduction of a lockdown for the period of non-working days, announced by President Vladimir Putin in connection with the worsening situation with the coronavirus (the head of state introduced non-working days from October 30 to November 7, leaving the subjects the right to independently decide when and for how long driving restrictions).