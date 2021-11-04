In the Krasnodar Territory, QR codes for restaurants have been distributed throughout the region :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Igor Onuchin / TASS



The authorities of the Krasnodar Territory have extended the requirement to present QR codes in cafes and restaurants throughout the region. The corresponding decree was signed by the head of the region, Veniamin Kondratyev, according to the Telegram channel of the regional headquarters. Previously, it was necessary to do this only in catering establishments that are located in resorts.

From November 6 to November 14, you can only visit all cafes and restaurants in the region with a QR code on vaccination against COVID-19 or a certificate of a past illness. The measure does not apply to children.

The authorities of the Krasnodar Territory decided not to introduce additional non-working days



At the same time, the authorities extended the restrictions that were introduced in the region on October 30 for a period of non-working days. So, until November 14 in the Kuban it is prohibited: