British meat producers have begun exporting carcasses for butchering overseas due to a shortage of butchers, the British Meat Producers Association (BMPA) reported.
LONDON, 4 Nov – RIA Novosti. British meat producers have begun exporting carcasses for butchers overseas due to a shortage of butchers, the British Meat Producers Association (BMPA) reported. The UK is facing a labor shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic and an outflow of population due to Brexit. The BMPA estimates that the country lacks 10,000 butchers and takes 18 months to train and hire a fully qualified butcher. Back in late October, National Pig Association advisor Charlie Dyurist said that labor shortages lead to everything. more livestock on farms, many of which have reached capacity limits. UK trade officials have called on the government to organize a summit to address food supply problems caused by labor shortages. The structural problems are so significant that supply chain risks will escalate as Christmas approaches, the head of trade policy at the British Chambers of Commerce William Bain said. … However, as reported to RIA Novosti in the British Ministry of the Interior, the authorities do not intend to introduce such a visa. At the same time, the British government approved the issuance of 800 short-term visas to butchers and 5.5 thousand visas to poultry workers.
Back in late October, Charlie Dyurist, an adviser to the National Pig Association, said that labor shortages are leading to an increasing accumulation of animals on farms, many of which have reached the capacity limit.
UK trade officials have called on the government to organize a summit to address food supply problems caused by labor shortages. According to William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, the structural problems are so significant that supply chain risks will escalate as Christmas approaches.
Earlier, the largest food associations in the UK asked the British authorities to introduce a 12-month visa to recover from COVID-19. However, as reported to RIA Novosti in the British Ministry of the Interior, the authorities do not intend to introduce such a visa. At the same time, the British government approved the issuance of 800 short-term visas to butchers and 5.5 thousand visas to poultry workers.
October 26, 07:13 PM
