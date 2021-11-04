In the UK, due to a shortage of butchers, carcasses began to be exported abroad

British meat producers have begun exporting carcasses for butchering overseas due to a shortage of butchers, the British Meat Producers Association (BMPA) reported. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

LONDON, 4 Nov – RIA Novosti. British meat producers have begun exporting carcasses for butchering overseas due to a shortage of butchers, the British Meat Producers Association (BMPA) reported.

The UK is facing a labor shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic and an outflow of population due to Brexit. The BMPA estimates that the country lacks 10,000 butchers, and it takes 18 months to train and hire a fully qualified butcher.
“In September, BMPA told Trans.INFO (Transport and Logistics Portal – Ed.) That a shortage of labor in the UK could force meat processors to export carcasses for butchering overseas before being transported back to the UK for sale. This process is now underway.” – stated in the message of BMRA in Twitter

Back in late October, Charlie Dyurist, an adviser to the National Pig Association, said that labor shortages are leading to an increasing accumulation of animals on farms, many of which have reached the capacity limit.

UK trade officials have called on the government to organize a summit to address food supply problems caused by labor shortages. According to William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, the structural problems are so significant that supply chain risks will escalate as Christmas approaches.

Earlier, the largest food associations in the UK asked the British authorities to introduce a 12-month visa to recover from COVID-19. However, as reported to RIA Novosti in the British Ministry of the Interior, the authorities do not intend to introduce such a visa. At the same time, the British government approved the issuance of 800 short-term visas to butchers and 5.5 thousand visas to poultry workers.

