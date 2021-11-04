https://ria.ru/20211104/dolzhnosti-1757757533.html
In the United States, the commanders of the submarine that collided with the seamount were suspended
WASHINGTON, 4 Nov – RIA Novosti. The officers who commanded a US nuclear submarine that collided with a seamount in the South China Sea were removed from their posts due to a loss of confidence, the US Navy said in a statement. was avoided in the case of “prudent decision making” and “following required procedures”. Three senior officers of the submarine, including its captain Cameron Aljilani, have lost their positions. The submarine remains at the base in Guam to assess damage, and she will later go to the U.S. for repairs. The Seawolf-class nuclear attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) collided with the object while while submerged on the afternoon of October 2, 11 members were injured in international waters in the Indo-Pacific.
