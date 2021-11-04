in the USA oil is expected at $ 120

Bank of America Corp. (BofA), the Wall Street giant and one of the world’s largest financial conglomerates, has released a new forecast for oil prices of $ 120 per barrel in mid-2022. Now the American grade WTI has almost caught up in value with the European benchmark Brent – both grades have risen in price 1.6 times since the beginning of the year and are traded at $ 83-84 per barrel, according to the latest data from the London exchange.

At the same time, gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel will rise in price, predicts in Bank of America. The demand for oil is growing along with the demand for all types of fuel due to the energy crisis in the EU, China and other countries. US President Joe Biden on October 31 at the G20 summit asked the OPEC + alliance to increase oil production so that its surplus would drop prices.

Economists at Bank of America in June 2021 predicted a rise in the price of Brent in 2022 to $ 100 per barrel.

Then they named three reasons for the return of the oil price at $ 100 and above:

growing demand for fuel after the end of lockdowns in countries.

the growth of private road transport in addition to other forms of public transport, which experienced a decline in confidence during lockdowns.

the popular remote mode of work may lead to an increase in population migration.

The United States, India, Japan and other large oil consumers in October were frightened by the forecast of Russian President Vladimir Putin about a possible rise in oil prices up to $ 100 per barrel. Non-OPEC + countries are begging the alliance to increase oil production so that the price of fuel will decrease, Bloomberg reports, citing sources of negotiations “behind closed doors.”