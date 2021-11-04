In Ukraine, Maxim Galkin was included in the list of threats to national security :: Society :: RBC

According to Ukrainian laws, blacklisted people are barred from entering the country, and TV channels are prohibited from showing projects with their participation.

Maksim Galkin

(Photo: Anatoly Lomokhov / Global Look Press)



Ukraine has included the Russian comedian Maxim Galkin on the list of persons posing a threat to national security. The artist is included in the list, which is published on the website of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of the country.

According to the portal, Galkin was added to the list on November 3. There are 259 names in the list.

RBC asked for a comment to Maxim Galkin, as well as to his representative.

Before that, another 31 artists from Russia were included in the list, UNIAN news agency reports. It included Russian actors Mikhail Grishchenko and Konstantin Gaponov, as well as their Ukrainian counterpart Valentin Tomusyak. The black list, which mainly includes Russian cultural figures, was created in Ukraine in 2015. It is formed by the Ministry of Culture at the request of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and the SBU. Films with the participation of the actors included in it are prohibited from showing in the country, and the artists themselves are prohibited from entering Ukraine.