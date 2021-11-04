In Ukraine, they began to look for the reason for the purchase of energy from Minsk – Gazeta.Ru

Ukraine’s largest private energy company, DTEK Energo, has demanded an apology from the state-owned NEC Ukrenergo after it accused it of purchasing energy from Belarus. This is indicated by website organizations.

The companies began to blame each other after the agreements between Minsk and Kiev on the supply of emergency aid to the country in the amount of 500 megawatts. At the same time, there was no question of long-term supplies.

If Ukrenergo believes that private traders are to blame for the current difficult situation in Ukraine, then DTEK Energo claims that their enterprises are working beyond the plan to compensate for the downtime of state-owned thermal power plants and thermal power plants.

At the same time, DTEK considers the current crisis to be artificial, but notes that miners and power engineers are doing everything possible to mitigate its consequences. In addition, the company supplied over 300 thousand tons of coal to Ukraine, providing free support to state-owned thermal power plants.

Previously became knownthat a difficult energy situation has developed in Ukraine due to the approaching cold weather and the lack of reserves of energy resources. Until November 1, the country had a moratorium on the import of electricity from Russia and Belarus. Kiev had to abandon its extension in order to request help from Minsk.