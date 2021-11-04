https://ria.ru/20211104/strelba-1757668345.html
In Virginia, shooting killed three women
In the state of Virginia, shooting killed three women
In Virginia, shooting killed three women
Three women were killed in a shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, and two were taken to hospital with injuries, local police said.
WASHINGTON, 4 Nov – RIA Novosti. Three women were killed in the shooting in the city of Norfolk, Virginia, and two were taken to hospital with injuries, local police said. Local police are considering the incident as a possible domestic conflict. was not detained.
In Virginia, shooting killed three women