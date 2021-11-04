https://ria.ru/20211104/strelba-1757668345.html

In Virginia, shooting killed three women

In the state of Virginia, shooting killed three women – Russia news today

In Virginia, shooting killed three women

Three women were killed in a shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, and two were taken to hospital with injuries, local police said. RIA Novosti, 04.11.2021

2021-11-04T05: 03

2021-11-04T05: 03

2021-11-04T05: 03

in the world

Virginia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/14/1593871088_0-0:3008:1692_1920x0_80_0_0_4a1cc1e4e3561ad77b48889a51984559.jpg

WASHINGTON, 4 Nov – RIA Novosti. Three women were killed in the shooting in the city of Norfolk, Virginia, and two were taken to hospital with injuries, local police said. Local police are considering the incident as a possible domestic conflict. was not detained.

https://ria.ru/20211029/ssha-1756881567.html

Virginia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/14/1593871088_120 0:2851:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5e2153cfa82c8ab99ebdb22f877c12e3.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, virginia