Insiders told how Jennifer Garner feels about the novel by Ben Affleck and J.Lo

“She doesn’t share this madness.”





Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck











Jennifer Garner, who split up with Ben Affleck in 2015 after ten years of marriage, doesn’t bother with the Bennifer revival. The actors are raising three children – 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel. After the divorce, they maintain friendly relations and live next door in Los Angeles, which complicates the life of the Oscar winner a little. Because of this, he broke up with Ana de Armas, and is now forced to maintain a relationship at a distance with Jennifer Lopez.

“Jen [Гарнер] does not want to have anything to do with the media circus around the renewed romance between Ben and J. Lo, – a source told HollywoodLife. “Her only concern has always been children, and as long as Ben is a good father, she is happy. Jen is absolutely not against the romance of Ben and J. Lo, she just does not share this madness. She supports Ben’s every decision, as long as children remain his priority and he is happy and healthy. “

J.Lo and Affleck were engaged in the early 2000s, but it never came to a wedding. The celebrities reunited in April, almost immediately after the pop star announced that they were ending their engagement to Alex Rodriguez. Insiders said that Ben easily won the trust of the Lopez clan, including the children of his beloved, 13-year-old twins Max and Emma, ​​whose father is Mark Anthony.

“Her kids really like Ben, they think he’s funny and fun to be with,” an informant told E! News. – He completely conquered the family [Дженнифер] his charm. “