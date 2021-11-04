Investors invested according to the season – Finance – Kommersant

In October, the volume of trades in foreign securities rose sharply on the SPB Exchange after three months of decline. For the month, it amounted to almost $ 31 billion, exceeding the September indicator by 15%. This was facilitated by the return of interest in the high-tech sector, the positive reporting season of American companies, as well as “hype” stories like Elon Musk’s Tesla, whose capitalization exceeded $ 1 trillion. Trading activity on the Moscow Exchange also increased, largely due to the rise in energy prices.

In October, participants in trading on the St. Petersburg Exchange interrupted the decline in turnover that had lasted for the entire second quarter. According to the trading platform, the volume of trades in foreign securities for the month reached $ 30.88 billion. This result is 15% higher than in September this year and 1.8 times higher than last year’s October. However, the record volume of trading on the SPB Exchange was recorded in February – more than $ 38 billion. Compared to the previous month, the number of active accounts on the exchange also increased: up to 845 thousand. The record value was recorded in July: 874 thousand active accounts.

According to Anton Zatolokin, head of the Otkritie Broker market analysis department, the interest of Russian private investors is concentrated among the hottest sectors: high technologies, consumer durables (mainly innovative companies), volatile biotechnology stocks. The top ten leaders in terms of trading volume on the St. Petersburg Exchange include the securities of Tesla, Alibaba, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, NVIDIA, Moderna and Virgin Galactic.

Do not forget about the successful season of corporate reporting in the United States, adds Igor Dodonov.

In October, the S&P 500 and NASDAQ posted the most significant monthly gains since November 2020, he noted. According to Reuters, in October the leading US indices (S&P 500 NASDAQ and Composite) added 7%, almost daily updating all-time highs. The growth of Russian stock indicators was slower – 2.6-5%. However, they still remain among the leaders in terms of growth since the beginning of the year (27–33%).

Alexander Zuckerman, head of the Internet Broker in International Markets Department of BCS World of Investments, points out that the growing interest of Russian private investors in foreign securities in October was largely due to the “hype” news of a number of companies, in particular Tesla. The reaction to positive news from her always has an emotional component, which in October was supported by a number of events: an increase in investment house targets, news from China, a deal with Hertz and Panasonic, the expert notes. As a result, last month its capitalization exceeded $ 1 trillion.

Experts associate the growth in trading volumes on the SPB Exchange primarily with the dynamics of the American stock market and the availability of the site.

Mr. Vashchenko believes that due to access to foreign liquidity pools, as well as the start of trading at 7:00, the exchange is actually not Russian, but Eurasian.

However, in October there were active trades in equity instruments (but mainly of Russian issuers) on the stock market of the Moscow Exchange. The volume amounted to 4.5 trillion rubles, which is 7% higher than September and 1.76 times higher than last year’s October. However, here the growth in activity began in September, when volumes increased by 40% compared to the previous month. In October, the Russian stock market grew mainly due to the jump in energy prices, said Igor Dodonov, an analyst at FG Finam.

According to Reuters, in two months the prices for Russian Urals oil increased by almost 20%, in October alone, the growth amounted to almost 8%. Even taking into account the stabilization at the achieved level ($ 81 per barrel), they are near a three-year maximum (then the Moscow Exchange index was below 2.5 thousand points, now it exceeds 4 thousand points). It should be noted that at the end of September, the Moscow site also launched trading in shares of foreign companies with settlements in foreign currency. However, the volumes are not yet comparable to those of the SPB Exchange, market participants note.

In November, SPB Exchange plans to hold an IPO on its own trading floor (see Kommersant, October 18). She intends to raise $ 150 million in capital.

Mr. Dodonov believes that this factor could have a positive impact on the trading volume due to the mention of this event in the press, but does not consider it significant. On the other hand, according to Alexander Zuckerman, it is beneficial for a joint-stock company to go out on an IPO at the peak of its business performance, and for the exchange, such a key indicator is turnover.

Ksenia Kulikova