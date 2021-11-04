J. Lo and Michael B. Jordan in new fall ad campaign

Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan are starring in Coach’s new fall campaign, and they both look amazing in the photo shoot.

Coach’s new Fall 2021 “With Friends” campaign has officially launched and features two of our favorite celebrities, Jennifer Lopez and Michael B. Jordan. Jennifer Lopez looks stunningly gorgeous in the photo shoot in a bright red midi dress with a 1930s print with a deep slit in the front revealing her slender legs. She finished off the look with a baggy gray wool coat, gold high heels and a green handbag.

In another gorgeous photo, J-Law wore skinny brown knit pants for the shoot with a matching patterned Signature Brown Cardigan, a Coach canvas bucket hat, a brown Soft Tabby crossbody bag and her signature chunky gold hoop rings.

Meanwhile, Michael looked incredibly pretty in his ensemble, which included a brown Oversized Aviator leather jacket with chunky lining, brown knit pants, black leather combat boots, and a navy Hitch leather backpack with varsity stripe.

A hilarious campaign by J.Lo and Michael as they hang out and play with friends, showcasing the new Fall 2021 collection, which includes the new Tate and Soft Tabby bags, the Hitch backpack, and the return of the Rogue bag.

J. Lo admired the campaign:

“When you are with friends, the possibilities are endless. When I am with friends, we do not always know what will happen next. We just hang out and take it as it is. Simply knowing that people exist and do something is encouraging, optimistic and spontaneous. “

Michael felt the same way he said: “The idea of ​​being among friends means being close to people with whom you are comfortable. People with whom you can be yourself, with whom you can grow, be creative. It’s about being in an environment where you feel comfortable, where you can be authentic and flourish. “